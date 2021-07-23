Brant Brown and Ben Higdon each slugged a grand slam, as the Paducah Chiefs blasted the Franklin Duelers 21-10 in Ohio Valley League action Wednesday at Franklin.
Brown’s homer capped an eight-run third inning as the Chiefs went ahead to stay, 11-6.
Higdon’s slam highlighted a six-run ninth inning.
Brown and Riley Hawthorne each had four hits for the Chiefs, who pounded 19 hits off eight Duelers pitchers. It was Paducah’s fifth win in as many tries against the Duelers this season.
Corbin Hayden (1-3) earned the pitching win, allowing six runs in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed six hits and four walks while striking out seven.
Paducah (8-27) visited Muhlenberg County on Thursday night. The Chiefs host Muhlenberg at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Brooks Stadium.
