MAYFIELD — Now that we’ve almost transitioned from fall to winter sports, fans across western Kentucky are gearing up for another unusual season as boys and girls basketball tips off in just over a month.
An unnerving excitement is flooding the air for multiple local teams as rosters have seen substantive turnover and limited practice time due to COVID-19 restrictions, leaving many questioning as to how this season goes from start to finish.
Despite these concerns and limitations, student-athletes and coaches from Paducah to Pikeville are still getting their work in as they prepare for their accelerated season to start in January.
One advantage that comes out of basketball’s delay is the chance for two-sport athletes to regroup and rest up before enduring another three-month-long season.
For Graves County basketball, this means giving quarterback/power forward John Ben Brown and wide receiver/shooting guard Mason Grant some much-needed time off.
Although staying in shape is of the utmost concern for both athletes, with a month off, even Brown can admit a little break never hurt anybody.
“A week or two off isn’t always a bad thing, especially just coming off of football season,” Brown said. “But it is important to stay in shape because I’m about to have to run a lot more than I did as quarterback. We don’t get that long to practice before our first game and we need to be ready and focused for when that time comes. I’ve been ready for this season to get here for a long time now and I’m ready to show everyone what we got.”
Both Brown and Grant were consistent contributors for Graves County basketball a season ago.
Grant was the Eagles’ second-leading scorer, averaging 6.8 points a game, including a 31.9% clip from beyond the arc.
Brown came on strong toward the end of the 2019-20 season, improving his scoring and rebounding rate from December to March as he averaged 6.1 points and 4.8 rebounds for an Eagles team that went 12-18.
Following the Eagles’ subpar finish last season, Grant said he’s ready to become a leader for the Eagles in 2021.
“My goal is to put as many hours as I can into becoming a more defined and diverse basketball player so that I can lead our team in winning as many games as possible,” Grant said. “My expectations are to go seven games above .500 and to win districts.”
Leadership and stability will be two key components Graves County will need to be successful this year, as it looks to replace leading scorer Seth Thomas and leading rebounder Kade Babb.
While taking the next step and assuming the role of “next man up” may seem like a daunting task for a junior guard like Grant, Brown says he has nothing but faith in his teammate.
“(Mason) is very reliable; I trust him on the field just like I trust him on the court,” Brown said. “If he is confident then I’m confident, not much will change. I’ll still be throwing the ball to him and he will still be scoring, no matter the sport.”
Brown went on to add that he’s excited to see how the chemistry between them has grown over the last two seasons once they hit the hardwood this winter.
“Mason Grant is an outstanding teammate and a friend that’s as close as a brother. He has been very reliable to me in both football and basketball. I trust his speed and grit to go make the play on the ball and I trust his shooting ability from behind the arc. We also played on the same AAU basketball team last summer, so I believe the chemistry and relationship he and I have built over the last two years will show greatly on the court this year. I am lucky to have him.”
Grant agreed with his senior teammate, adding he hopes to see a smooth transition from the field to the court come January.
“Since we’ve built a better bond on the gridiron, (I think) it’s going to carry over to the hardwood and make our chemistry together better,” Grant said.
