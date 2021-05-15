CHARLESTON, Ill. — Jabreuna Brimlett won two of Murray State's four first place medals as the OVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships wrapped up on Saturday.
Brimlett took the triple jump with a leap of 12.24 meters and won the 100 meter hurdles in 13.38 seconds. The Racers also earned wins in the 400 meter relay (Jumyia Denning, Teliyah James, Lucia Herrero-Yanez and Kenia Seals in 45.36) and the 1,600 meter relay (JaKayla McSwain, LaMiah Campbell, D’Myia Thornton and Herrero-Yanez in 3:47.98).
Seals finished second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.58. Kayla Bell was the runner-up in the 400 meter dash in 54.93; just ahead of McSwain with 55.37. Earlier in the meet, Meghan Fletcher was second in the high jump (1.69 meters) and Rachel Hagans was second in the long jump (5.99 meters).
