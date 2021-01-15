Kentucky’s 2020-21 deer seasons, fruitful or frustrating according to the individual experiences of about 100,000 hunters, come to a grinding halt Monday.
Statewide hunting has come down to the last of the overlapping archery and crossbow seasons, both ending the close of shooting hours on Jan. 18. That will be roughly 4 1/2 months since the first Kentucky deer hunting of the 2020-21 hunting year began with the archery season.
Bow and crossbow hunting span significant extremes and conditions with the amount of calendar they cover. Both run from summer’s heat and a full-foliage environment to deep winter with sometimes icy temperatures in barren, bleak woodland surroundings.
Bowhunters who play along with this long ride also experience the transition of the deer themselves, from red-coated critters feeding near leisurely in green fields to deer in their prime, stirred by the mission of the breeding season, to post-rut critters, wary from waves of gun hunters, concentrating on food and winter survival.
Archery and crossbow hunting never produce masses of hunters afield at one time as does, particularly, the modern firearms season. The higher level of difficulty and the limited effective range of the bow especially discourage the ranks of participants.
The typical conditions of January tend to further thin the ranks of hunters in the field. Cold and nasty weather elements and lowered expectations of encountering deer serve to cull out all but the most dedicated to the arrow- and bolt-launching crowd.
Thousands of deer already have been harvested in Kentucky during earlier hunting this year. Yet, more than plenty remain to justify whitetail pursuits this late in the season. A problem there, however, is that January deer may be less active.
Many bucks that were running up their odometers back in November, cruising for and chasing after does, are still suffering aftereffects. With their hormones now in decline and their bodies worn and weary after the rigors of the rut, they may spend more or all of their daylight hours laid up in heavy cover to regain strength, coming out to feed mostly or only in darkness.
Does typically do not stress themselves as much as rutting bucks, but winter conditions often mean less abundant choice food, so they may be somewhat less frisky nowadays, and the past weeks of hunting pressures may mean they are extra spooky at this time. With foliage down and visibility in woods and fields especially high, deer wound piano-wire tight seem to pick out lurking bowhunters with added ease.
Kentucky’s total, all-weapons deer harvest recently has been running at a moderate level. Earlier this week, hunters had reported the taking of about 140,000 deer during all seasons of the 2020-21 hunting year. That’s a bunch, but last year’s total was 148,395, and the average over the last five hunting years is 145,070.
Four more days of archery and crossbow hunting is unlikely to make a significant increase in the number of deer taken.
• One locally notable exception to the limitation of late deer hunting to archery and crossbow hunters is an unusual firearms quota hunt. Saturday through Monday is the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources-hosted quota deer hunt on West Kentucky Wildlife Management Area near Grahamville.
This late quota hunt, an annual happening, is the only allowed firearms deer pursuit on the WMA. And the gun hunt there on an area largely surrounded by rural and subdivision housing while ringing a former uranium enrichment plant is restricted to slug-loaded shotguns and muzzleloading firearms.
Registration for this hunt was held by telephone and email this year on a first-come, first-served basis Jan. 4-8, a no-direct-contact method because of security concerns to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
• Boaters on Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley along the Land Between the Lakes shore — nowadays chiefly waterfowl hunters and anglers — should recall that several wildlife refuges now are closed to human activities.
The refuges provide undisturbed resting and feeding areas for waterfowl, bald eagles and shorebirds among other critters. The areas are closed Nov. 1-March 15 each year, affording shelter from human activities through the heart of the winter migration period.
There are nine LBL refuges that are closed to entry or partly restricted:
Parts of Duncan, Smith and Rushing bays on Kentucky Lake, and Fulton and Honker bays on Lake Barkley are fully closed. So is Long Creek Refuge at the back of Elbow Bay on Barkley.
Hematite and Honker lakes on the Barkley side are closed to hunting, fishing and all boating, but hiking trails around them remain open.
At Energy Lake, the eastern two-thirds remains open to fishing, but all of Energy is closed to hunting. Bards Lake on the southern end of the LBL is closed to hunting but remains open to fishing.
Signs and buoys mark the boundaries of the restricted areas. Waterfowl hunting is prohibited within 200 yards of refuge boundaries.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.