FORT CAMPBELL — Ballard Memorial baseball finally got into the win column by sweeping a doubleheader with Fort Campbell on Saturday.
In the opener, Shane Romaine and Konnor Myatt both hit RBI singles in the eighth inning for a 9-7 triumph. Romaine finished with three hits for the Bombers while Myatt fanned three Falcons over the final two innings for the win. Ballard then dominated the nightcap with a 15-2 win. Myatt doubled twice in going 4-for-4 with five RBI. Romaine went 3-for-4 with two more doubles and a pair of runs driven in.
–––
Ballard Memorial 040 102 02 9 10 1
Fort Campbell 000 430 00 7 5 2
WP: Myatt. LP: Bloszkoski.
2B: B-Owens. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: B-Romaine 3-4 (2 RBI), Owens 2-3 (2 RBI), Myatt 1-3 (3 RBI); F-Haughenbury 2-4 (RBI), Egner 2-4 (2 RBI)
–––
Ballard Memorial 340 17 15 16 1
Fort Campbell 100 10 2 5 2
WP: Irvin. LP: Garcia.
2B: B-Myatt 2, Romaine 2, Irvin, Overstreet; F-Doyle. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: B-Romaine 3-4 (2 RBI), Myatt 4-4 (5 RBI), Hu. Buchanan 2-3, Collins 2-3 (RBI). Records: Ballard 2-7, Ft. Campbell 0-7.
