After a big win over Marshall County earlier in the week, Ballard Memorial was an early favorite to win the first First Region All "A" volleyball championship played Saturday at the Paducah Convention Center. Christian Fellowship, the three-time defending champs of this tournament, had something to say about that.
The Bombers dropped their first set of the day to the Eagles in the championship contest, then roared back to claim the title 22-25, 25-11 and 25-13. It is Ballard's third All "A" Regional crown and first since 2014.
"We didn't do a super-great job of taking care of the ball in that first set," Bomber coach Adam Solomon said afterwards. "Going into that second set, we talked about how nothing's going to be easy and you gotta work for the things you want."
Addison Carter had the serve to open that second set and delivered the first seven points for a commanding lead. Izzy Meyers controlled the left side of her court with several slams over the net that sneaked past the Eagles for crucial points.
It was 16-7 when Bailey Lee stepped up to serve three points for a double-digit lead Ballard would not relinquish.
"The hitters get a lot of credit, but the passing was great and our blockers did a great job," Solomon said. "It was just a team effort."
That effort would really be needed in that third set. CFS earned its top seed in its pool by winning a three-set match with Hickman County (25-18, 23-25 and 15-9), then won its semifinal over arch rival Community Christian by again going the distance (25-14, 24-26 and 25-19).
"It's a long day," Eagles coach Suzie Burnett said of her team's tournament run. "I'm really proud of them. We had a couple of injuries to overcome and they fought really hard."
The Bombers led only 10-8 when Lee served up four in a row for a more solid cushion. CFS would get no closer than three after that, as libero Alyssa Dome served the final nine points for victory.
Myers led the Bombers with 14 kills, while Morgan Blankenship scored 13 assists and Dome made 14 digs. Myers was close behind on digs with 10, as she and Bryce O'Neil each got two blocks and Lee scored four aces.
For the Eagles, Emma Fletcher made 11 kills, Rhema Howard scored 10 assists, Lillian Burnett had four blocks and Brecksyn Ethridge served three aces.
In pool play from earlier in the day, Ballard defeated CCA (25-15 and 25-13), Mayfield (25-10 and 25-20) and St. Mary (25-9 and 25-11) before stopping Hickman County 25-3 and 25-6. The Eagles won over Murray (25-17 and 25-16) and Carlisle County (25-14 and 25-13) in their pool play.
Other matches:
Hickman d. Carlisle 25-12, 17-25 and 15-9; Mayfield d. St. Mary 25-21 and 26-24; Hickman d. Murray 25-16 and 25-9; CCA d. St. Mary 23-25, 25-13 and 15-4; Carlisle d. Murray 15-25, 25-21 and 15-13; CCA d. Mayfield 25-19, 25-21.
