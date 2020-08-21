Results for the Bluegrass Golf Tour 18-G series event Wednesday at Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter:
Boys 15-18: Jay Nimmo, Benton, 32-38—70; Camryn Beatty, Paducah, 37-37—74; Trey Wall, Benton, 35-40—75; Preston Futrell, Benton, 39-41—80; Luke Wilson, Paducah, 42-41—83; Tyler Dew, Paducah, 42-41—83; Camdyn McLeod, Benton, 39-44—83; Aidan Poston, Murray, 41-43—84; Ryan Stokes, Calvert City, 44-41—85; Abe Dumes, Paducah, 39-48—87; Gunner Hoover, Benton, 46-46—92; Garrett Dowell, Paducah, 49-46—95.
Boys 12-14: Luke Wilson, Paducah, 42-41—83; Ryan Stokes, Calvert City, 44-41—85.
Girls 15-18: Claire Knoth, Princeton, 43-39—82; Ellie Roof, Paducah, 39-43—82; Alyssa Paul, Salem, Ill., 60-56—116.
