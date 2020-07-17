Sitting on a pond bank one day, I heard a slight rustle in the grass, and then a leopard frog bounded past me doing 60 mph.
Well, I didn’t get an actual radar reading on the frog, so it might have been moving a little slower than that, but it seemed to be wide open when it leaped by me. The motivation revealed itself in an instant.
A few feet behind the frog came a serpentine pursuer, a black racer also moving at a near-blur pace. Its slinky body was mostly concealed in the grass, but its head was held above the greenery as it tried to track the fleeing frog.
The snake locked up the brakes as it approached within a couple of human steps (or maybe three snake slithers) from me. The racer paused briefly, the two of us eye to eye, and then I’m sure I heard it mutter an expletive. A split second later it was careening back through the grass in the direction from whence it came.
The leopard frog never showed itself again. No thanks, no nothing.
One of our fastest native snakes is the aptly named black racer, a long, slender terrestrial predator. For a snake, these skinny whips can turn on the speed, which is remarkable considering they don’t have any legs with which to run. It’s all in that accelerated wriggle with belly on the ground.
Supposedly, the black racer has a “cruising speed” of about 4 mph, which is a brisk walking pace for a human. The snake likely has a passing gear for pursuing prey or escape, as well.
The black racer has some similarities with two other area species that share the general casual title of “black snakes.” The black rat snake and the black kingsnake as adults are both largely black on upper body and lighter colored below.
The racer is also black above with a grayish underbelly and a lighter patch under the chin, but the racer’s black tends to be glossier than that of the rat snake and kingsnake. Too, the black racer tends to be a thinner critter than the other two black snakes.
An adult black racer can be impressive and/or frightening enough as it grows up to about 5 feet long, but the black kingsnake usually is heavier, while the black rat snake can grow both longer and appreciably thicker.
As one that is built for speed, the black racer tends to hightail it when possible dangers like humans approach, while a rat snake or kingsnake is more likely to freeze and try to play invisible.
The black racer’s species is Coluber constrictor, and the locally present subspecies is Southern black racer. Although they are constrictors in name, in practice the racers do not put the squeeze on prey with coiling action as do the practicing constrictors.
Black racers feed on a variety of small critters including mice and other tiny rodents, amphibians, lizards, birds (especially nestlings), insects and even other smaller snakes. In most cases, they snag prey animals in their sharp teeth and then swallow the unfortunate nutrition alive. (That’s not how I want to go.)
It is important to note that black racers pack no venom in there with their sharp teeth. They are purely lacking in poison and, thus, are practically harmless to people.
Racers are now and forever wild snakes. They are quite afraid of people and they don’t get over it, which is to say they do not tame down worth a hoot. Consequently, they don’t make good pets.
If you corner a black racer, it may coil and face off with you as it vibrates its tail. Where it can knock its tail tip into dry leaves or other crispy vegetation, this movement makes a noise reminiscent of a rattlesnake’s warning noise. It is just a defensive sham, however. Again, it’s a venom-free racer, not a rattler.
If you are fast enough to grab a black racer, it’s probably going to bite you and writhe wildly in your hand. In addition, it may squirt out some stinky, musky juice to further make you wish you hadn’t touched it.
Left to go about their business, black racers often have found allies in people. Farmers and others who appreciate rodent control long have learned to leave be black racers around grain bins and such for the pest elimination they can perform.
Black racers are about as defensive as any snakes, but they have a reputation, mythical or not, for chasing after people. When the topic of black racers comes up, there’s usually someone around who can come up with a fuzzy story of when they were chased by a racer as a kid, or maybe the one chased was a friend of their cousin’s or something.
Kick up a black racer and it very well might make a quick move toward some favored escape cover. Something like that may have given rise to lore about racers getting after people. In many cases, after discovering a black racer, lots of people have been running too hard to know if anything was pursuing them.
It might have happened just like that, but after presenting numerous opportunities to numerous black racers, I’ve never found one that wanted to go anywhere but away.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.