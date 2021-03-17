Brock Anderson swatted a pair of home runs as Murray State defeated Kentucky 13-8 Tuesday at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.
Anderson slammed a three-run shot over the right-field wall in the third inning to cap a four-run frame, as Murray took a 4-0 lead. Kentucky answered in the home third with Oraj Anu’s three-run homer of his own to bring the Wildcats within a run.
Kentucky (14-3) took the lead with a two-run fifth inning, but the Racers (8-8) answered with seven runs in the sixth, highlighted by Jake Slunder’s two-run double and Anderson’s second home run, as Murray took an 11-5 lead.
John Rhodes — a two-run blast — and J.T. Collette hit back-to-back home runs for Kentucky to close the Racers lead to 11-8 in the seventh, as the Wildcats hit five home runs on the afternoon.
But Murray State’s Alex Crump swatted a two-run homer in the ninth for a five-run margin and some breathing room. Conner Holden, Murray State’s fifth pitcher, retired the Wildcats on one hit in the ninth to seal the victory.
Anderson finished with three hits and five RBI.
Ryan Ritter went 4-for-4 for the Wildcats, who out-hit the Racers 13-10.
