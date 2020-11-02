Concerted fundraising efforts for the Cullan Brown Memorial West Kentucky Golf Development Fund will continue today at Edwin J. Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah, thanks to the collaboration of Danny Mullen, Paxton’s PGA Director of Golf & Operations, and the sports duo at WPSD Local 6 in Jeff Bidwell and Adam Wells.
The tandem will play as much golf as they can from “sun up, to sun down,” with hopes of raising awareness and support for the Brown family.
“It was one of those things, really, since August...where I wanted to do something,” Bidwell said. “It’s been seven, eight years where I’d done those 24-hour fundraisers for the Dream Factory... I kind of had that in the back of my mind, and I knew I could do something like that again for this. And I wanted to do something for the (Brown family).
“Adam and I had some incredibly informal discussions where we both really wanted to do something, but we didn’t know what.”
The plan is a simple one.
Per Bidwell and Wells:
1) Come play golf today at Paxton Park. With it being November, greens fees will be reduced. All greens fees and cart fees will be donated to the foundation. If you play a round of golf (18 holes), you’ll automatically be entered into our raffle to win different prizes.
2) If you aren’t able to play with us, you can still enter to win numerous prizes through our raffle by making a donation. To enter the raffle, one must make a $25 donation to Cullan’s foundation (shorturl.at/egxU5). If you donate $50, we’ll enter you twice; $75 gets you three entries, and so on.
3) When you make your donation to the GoFundMe page, take a screenshot of it and email that picture to BirdiesForBrownie@gmail.com. That will show us how much you donated so we know how many raffle entries to give you, and it’ll give us your contact information if you win any of the items. If you play at Paxton Park on Monday, we’ll have a spot there for you to enter the raffle as well.
4) All monies donated from now, until 11:59 p.m. tonight, will be eligible to go toward earning raffle tickets for the drawing.
The potential prizes? Loaded.
• (Grand prize) LPGA professional Emma Talley has donated an autographed Callaway golf bag, and will play a round of golf at Paxton Park with you and two of your friends at a mutually agreed upon date.
• A basketball autographed by Murray State’s 2020-21 basketball team; one Murray State golf shirt; two Murray State basketball T-shirts.
• Four rounds of golf, with cart included, at Paxton Park
• 5 to 8 pounds of pork butt from former Barbecue on the River Grand Champions Ducks BBQ and Cookie’s Grill.
• Golf lessons from the pros at The Golf Complex
• Two-month range membership at The Golf Complex which includes unlimited balls and use of indoor rooms
• Custom club fitting session at The Golf Complex
• YETI travel bag
• And other prizes will be announced throughout the week
“We just wanted to play, and come out and have fun,” Bidwell added. “The way (Cullan) would’ve wanted it. We’re going to be here, and obviously we’ve got some incentives to get you out here to come and play.”
