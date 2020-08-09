SHELBYVILLE — Trinity Beth and the Marshall County girls golf team pulled off narrow victories at the Shelby County Lady Rocket Invitational, played on the par-72 Weissinger Hills Golf Course on Friday.
Beth birdied six holes against just three bogies, as she finished with a 69 for medalist honors. Emily Warner of Sacred Heart Academy was second with a 70, while Elizabeth Eberle of Madison Central took third with a 71. They were the only golfers to break par on the day.
The Lady Marshals finished with a total of 306, just two strokes ahead of second-place Lexington Christian Academy. Elsie Riley (74, t-7th), Savannah Howell (81, 23rd) and Katie Roberts (82, t-24th) contributed to the Marshall efforts.
Ballard Memorial’s Autumn Dowdy (88) tied for 41st.
