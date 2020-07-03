RICHMOND — After shooting 77 in Wednesday's opening round, Trinity Beth of Calvert City saved her best for last with a 73 on Thursday. That 150 total earned her second place in the Championship division at the Girls Junior PGA Championship. The two-round event was played on the par-72 course at the University Club at Arlington.
Macie Brown of Mount Washington won that division with a 145. Savannah Howell, also of Calvert City, finished seventh with a 157. Cathryn Brown of Eddyville tied for 22nd with a 170, while Elsie Riley of Benton tied for 35th with a 197.
Emlie MIller of Mayfield won the girls 9-under category with a total of 72.
