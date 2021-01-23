Bartolo leads Lady Falcons to DOUBLE-OT win
BARDWELL — While everyone else on the court was wearing down, Alexis Bartolo roared to life and led Hickman County over Carlisle County in a 61-58 double-overtime thriller in the First District.
The Lady Falcons led by three with 12 seconds left in regulation, but Lady Comet sophomore Malle McGee found her spot with four seconds to go and hit a game-tying 3-pointer.
After neither team scored in the first overtime, Bartolo came through in the second extra frame with 10 of her team-high 19 points. That included a basket, a 3-pointer and a 5-for-5 stretch from the free throw line.
Justice Midyett (13 points) and Kadey Wilkey (12) also produced big games for Hickman County. Kierra Whitaker topped all scorers with 21 points for Carlisle, followed by Maddison Wright (18) and McGee (11).
In the boys game that followed, Carlisle needed just one overtime to overcome Hickman County, 78-72.
H’man 13 18 15 4 0 11-61
Carlisle 16 9 14 11 0 8-58
HICKMAN — Bartolo 19, Midyett 13, Wilkey 12, Skaggs 7, Lester 6, Rushing 4.
Field goals: 21. 3-pointers: 9 (Midyett 4, Wilkey 3, Bartolo, Skaggs). Free throws: 10/21. Fouls: 12. Record: 4-1.
CARLISLE — Whitaker 21, Wright 18, McGee 11, Tyler 6, Hall 2.
Field goals: 23. 3-pointers: 9 (Wright 4, McGee 3, Whitaker 2). Free throws: 3/7. Fouls: 19. Record: 2-2.
• In other girls’ games Friday, Elle Carson dominated for Calloway County with 24 points and five 3-pointers, as the Lady Lakers edged Murray, 40-38. Makenzie Turner was the top Lady Tiger with 16 points. ... Claire Johnson led McCracken County with 12 points in a 68-12 rout at St. Mary. ... Avery Myatt led Graves County with 14 points and eight rebounds in a 54-45 win over Henderson County at the Eagles’ Nest.
BOYSMayfield 72, CCA 33 — At Mayfield, Colby Kennemore fired off five 3-pointers for the bulk of his 21 points for Mayfield in a romp over Community Christian Academy. DeAnelo Brooks also came up big for the Cardinals with 18 points, while Jamison Smith was the top Warrior with 10 points.
Mayfield completed a varsity sweep with this win after the Lady Cardinals downed the Lady Warriors 58-13 in an earlier contest.
CC 7 12 9 5 — 33
Mayfield 15 15 29 13 — 72
CCA — Paxton 8, Smith 10, Winsett 4, Wilson 2, Wilkerson 2, Chestnut 2, Kahnplaye 5.
Field goals: 15. 3-pointers: 1 (Smith). Free throws: 2/7. Fouls: 13. Record: 1-7.
MAYFIELD — Kennemore 21, Brooks 18, Watkins 3, Richards 7, Gammons 4, Morris 3, Fulton 6, Stone 8, Barnes 2.
Field goals: 27. 3-pointers: 7 (Kennemore 5, Morris, Richards). Free throws: 11/17. Fouls: 13. Record: 4-1.
•In other boys games, Charqwan McCallister scored 22 points to lead Murray over Calloway County 73-50.
Grant Whitaker scored 21 for the Tigers. Evan Garrison finished with 16 points for the Lakers. ... Trigg County triumphed 74-41 at Cloverport.
