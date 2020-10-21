LA CENTER — Ballard Memorial’s Green Palace isn’t called that just because of its veridescent hue. No, it’s where the Lady Bombers rule. And this volleyball season, they have with an iron fist and steel will.
Tuesday night during the championship match of the Third District tournament, Ballard Memorial continued its 2020 reign by defending its castle and claiming its crown, 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-20), against rival Graves County.
It had been the Lady Eagles who ruled the district roost for the past four years since knocking off the dominant Lady Bombers in 2016.
But during this abbreviated COVID-19 plagued year, Ballard Memorial has swept through 15 First Region combatants (save regional titan McCracken County), have fallen only twice in 23 matches, reached the state All “A” volleyball championship match, and delivered a perfect 4-0 Third District record during the regular season.
While Graves County (15-10) won the earlier second seed vs. third seed match against crosstown rival Mayfield Tuesday, they still put up a fight against the hosts by opening the first set with a 22-17 lead before seeing the Lady Bombers rally 8-1 to take the win.
Ballard doubled up Graves in the second set, 16-8, behind Bailey Lee’s pounding spikes at the net. Graves County took advantage of Bomber errors to pull within 17-15 and then 20-19 off kills from Audrey Dowdy. The Lady Eagles managed two more points in the set while Lee and Izzy Myers dominated the offensive net with a trio of kills for their second win.
In the deciding final set, Ballard Memorial opened with a 4-0 lead before the Lady Eagles rallied and stayed in step with the Lady Bombers for a 14-14 tie. Ballard took advantage down the stretch and went on a 9-5 run to lead 23-19.
KyLee Bodell set up match point with her spike, but Graves picked up another point off a Ballard Memorial error to get within 24-20. But on the next serve, Myers — who was recognized after the tournament for being the Lady Bomber program’s second player to reach 1,000 career kills — stepped up again to provide the knockout blow.
Bother Ballard and Graves advance to next week’s First Region tournament. Drawings are scheduled for Friday.
Graves sweeps Mayfield to advance to title match
The Lady Eagles and Lady Cardinal took their “Battle of the Birds” match past the county lines to open the Third District tournament with Graves earning a 3-0 sweep of Mayfield by three 25-12 scores.
Both teams played near even until Graves went on a 14-1 run to lead the first set, 21-9. Mayfield (8-8, 0-4 in district) scored three more times before the Lady Eagles closed the door.
In the final two sets, the Lady Cardinals worked but couldn’t match the opening set to end their season.
All-District Team
Ballard Memorial placed four players on the All-Third District Tournament squad — Lee, Myers, Alyssa Dome and Bodell. Graves County placed Dowdy, Molly Miller and Emily Oliver on the team, with Mayfield’s Camden McGuire and Maleah Thompson also making the roster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.