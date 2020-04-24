Don’t be concerned if you should confront a hognose snake, the great pretender.
That’s unless you’re a toad. Then it could be a perilous situation.
Hognose snakes are often misunderstood by people. And that’s exactly how these snakes want it. They are harmless to humans, neither packing poison nor aggressive, but they don’t want us knowing that.
The eastern hognose snake is a relatively common species hereabouts, widespread but not often observed because they spend much of their time concealed in cover. They’re found in both uplands and wetlands, favoring sandy soil and wooded habitats.
This snake ranges from about 20 to 33 inches long. It is a little chunky and sort of a slow-moving serpent compared to something like a lean, speedy black racer.
A revealing characteristic of this species is an upturned snout, the origin of the hognose name. It uses this snoot to burrow around in loose soil.
The coloration of the snake can vary a good bit. The oldest adults can be almost solid slate gray to black with lighter bellies. Others often are more brown to yellowish with blackish markings forming a sort of chain down the back. These can look convincingly like a rattlesnake, especially to someone who is fearful of encountering a venomous snake.
Hognose snakes instinctively use the fear of and/or respect for venomous snakes as a ploy to defend themselves against would-be predators. The non-venomous hognose grows very theatrical when a possible threat to it comes along.
When confronted with a potential danger, the hognose lifts and flattens out its head and neck in a near-comical impression of a cobra. It hisses loudly, adding intimidating sound to the act. The schtick has earned this species the common name of “spreading adder.”
Meanwhile, the harmless critter may lift and vibrate its tails as if to resemble what a rattlesnake might do. The whole package says, “don’t tread on me.”
If a possible threat comes dangerously close to a hognose snake, it will strike. Yes, it will lunge and strike, but it keeps its mouth closed. It will hit with its upturned snout, but it keeps its mouth closed. There are no fangs like those of a pit viper in there, but regardless, the hognose snake isn’t going to bite. It’s part of the show.
All that hissing and posturing like a deadly species can be effective. And then when the hognose strikes and bumps you with its blunt nose, that’s often all it needs to put flight to any intruder. Anything that’s in doubt is willing to back off and go around or away.
But what the possible predator isn’t spooked by act one? The hognose snake advances to Act 2.
When the bad guy routine fails, the hognose plays dead. It’s apt to roll over on its back, open its mouth wide, maybe even loll out its tongue in a sort of grisly death mask look. It’s a sort of “I’m dead. Nothing to see here” thing.
If inspection of the hognose continues, it may add revulsion to the act. Further threatened, the snake may regurgitate, poop and exude musk to make it less than appealing as a meal for a predator. If you’re gross enough, who’s going to eat you, right?
A funny thing about the feigned mortality in a hognose snake, people have found that if you place a ’possum-playing snake upright, it will again flip belly-up, reiterating its claim to be dead and, hopefully, inedible.
It was about this time some years ago, probably during this spring turkey season, when I can recall walking along through the woods and inadvertently stepping near a hognose snake. It immediately did the phony killer snake act with the flared head and neck and spirited hissing.
As I recall, I levitated. After a recoiling reaction, I recognized what was happening and introduced myself to the snake. Just as quickly, the hognose did the death act, flipping onto its back and distorting its face grimly with open jaws.
The hognose didn’t flinch or show other signs of life as I meddled with it. After I went on my way, it probably came back to life within seconds, thinking it had put a good one over on me.
As harmless as they are to people, hognose snakes are slithery angels of death to toads. A high percentage of the hognose snake diet is toads — hereabouts, American and Fowler’s toads.
The toads use a toxic secretion in their skin as a defensive tool. The vile stuff can poison various critters that, consequently, learn to avoid toads. Somehow, nature over time has allowed hognose snakes to grow tolerant of or immune to toad juice.
Furthermore, they have developed a tool that make them toad-hunting specialists. Toads often react to would-be predators by puffing themselves up, making them difficult to swallow. But the hognose has developed teeth in the back of the mouth that allows the snakes to bite into toads, popping them and making them easier to swallow.
Hognose snakes will eat some other items — frogs, salamanders, lizards and even tiny mammals — but with tools and tolerance, toads are menu toppers.
A hognose snake will not bite humans. It may put on a good cobra act, but that’s a false portrayal. Yet, its innocent nature remains unknown if the human beholder immediately runs away or unnecessarily kills the snake.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.