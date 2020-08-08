On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Murray State men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon announced his team’s upcoming schedule will renew old rivalries with Southern Illinois and Middle Tennessee State. ... With last year’s top freshman Abby Jones alongside Miyah Watford and Karsen Hasch, Murray State is the preseason pick to win the Ohio Valley Conference women’s soccer championship.
2015 — Marshall County golf teams swept the boys and girls titles at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park. The Marshals’ Quinn Eaton edged teammate D.J. Pigg 71-72 for boys medalist honors. Payton Carter of Henderson County was the girls medalist by two strokes over Bailey Tyree of Marshall. ... McCracken County boys golf finished fourth at the Kentucky Invitational in Goshen. Cullan Brown of Lyon County finished third, while Avery Edwards took fourth for the Mustangs. ... Kent Price coached the Paducah Storm 13U baseball team to the championship of the Grand Slam World Series in Panama City Beach, Fla.
2010 — Rick Cochran had the rest of the pros playing for second as his 130 over two rounds won the Texas Roadhouse West Kentucky Open at Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter. Among the amateurs, Josh Rhodes won a two-hole playoff with Chris Griffin for that title.
2005 — In boys golf, St. Mary won the Centurion Boys Invitational at Persimmon Ridge in Louisville. Marshall County tied for sixth and Paducah Tilghman tied for 14th. Case Cochran finished third at the event with a 72 for the Vikings, while Patrick Newcomb was fourth for the Marshals with a 73.
2000 — With such strong starters as Ryan Perry, Jeremy King and West Harris, Paducah Post 31 is to looking to excel in the pool play format of the American Legion Great Lakes regional in Fairview Heights, Ill.
1995 — Bill Thorpe resigned as Reidland baseball coach for more family time and private business interests. ... Frank Smith edged defending champ Larry Mullins, 73-75, to win the Whiteside Golf Tournament at Paxton Park. ... Jason Ward finished seventh in the triple jump and eighth in the pentathlon among 14-15 boys at the AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa.
1990 — Dave Coleman went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI as Paducah Post 31 wrapped up the American Legion West Sectional with a 13-4 win over Elizabethtown in Bowling Green. ... Jackie Trail advanced to the girls 12-under finals at the Kentucky State Juniors Closed tennis tournament in Elizabethtown with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Sarah Hyland. ... Paducah Tilghman athletic director Steve Johnson and Ballard Memorial AD B.B. Kendrick both expressed concern about a new state ruling allowing more middle school athletes to play varsity sports.
1985 — Tracy Thomason cracked a pair of homers and struck out 10 Louisville batters, as Paducah Post 31 reached the American Legion West Sectional in Bowling Green with an 11-1 victory.
1970 — Trigg County’s Eddie Radford and LaRue County’s John Embree ran all over the muddy field of L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green to lead the West to a 27-0 triumph over the East in the 19th annual East-West All-Star football game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.