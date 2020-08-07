On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Murray State men's basketball coach Matt McMahon will be looking to rebuild his team following the losses of Shaq Buchanan and Ja Morant during a preseason exhibition tour of the Bahamas.
2015 — McCracken County boys golf set a record by shooting 282 to win the Shelby Country Rocket Invitational in Shelbyville. Avery Edwards and Chase Korte shared low scores for the Mustangs at 68. ... Also in boys golf, Marshall County defeated Murray and Trigg County at the Calvert City Country Club with D.J. Pigg and Quinn Eaton both medaling at 35. ... Former Murray State men's basketball coach Scott Edgar and sharpshooter Marcus Brown were the featured speakers during the third annual Racer Hoopalooza at the CFSB Center in Murray.
2010 — A pair of Cochrans are leading the way at the Texas Roadhouse West Kentucky Open in Ledbetter. Rick Cochran shot a course-record 63 to lead the pros, while Case Cochran is leading the amateurs with a 66.
2005 — Brett Jones built a five-stroke early in the second round of the West Kentucky Amateur in Mayfield. With rain and lightning stopping things after five holes, the first round scores stood and Jones shared the title with Rick Cochran. ... Brad Robbins defeated Chris Leeper 7-6, 6-4 to win the Boys 18 title at the Paducah Sun Juniors Tennis Tournament in Lone Oak. ... Paducah's Joe Burkhead finished second overall in Men 5 at the Water Ski National Championships in West Palm Beach, Fla.
2000 — Lane Wyatt won the 50-meter breaststroke, 50 butterfly and 100 medley in the 8-10 age group for the Paducah Swim Team at the AAU Mississippi West finals in Jackson, Mo. ... Princeton's Roy Boisture finished third at Standard Country Club in Louisville with a 71 and qualified for the Uniter States Mid-Amateur Championship.
1995 — Mayfield Post 26 coach John Paul Davis called his team's winning the American Legion Western Sectional tournament bittersweet since Bowling Green did not show up at Brooks Stadium for the makeup game; thus the forfeit. ... Donnie Mitchell, who went from Heath to a career as a Major League Baseball player and executive, has left the Atlanta Braves to become the director of scouting for the expansion Arizona Diamondbacks. ... Danny Haas had two hits as the Paducah Chiefs were eliminated from the NBC World Series in Wichita, Kan., with a 5-2 loss to the Seattle Cruisers.
1990 — Kent Leggs drove in four runs with four hits as Paducah Post 31 held off Elizabethtown 12-6 in the American Legion Western Sectional Tournament. An Elizabethtown win would have wrapped up the title, but Paducah's win forced one more deciding game. ... Jackie Trail, LeAnn Massey, Nathan Roberts and Sara Steele all won their matches at the State Closed Tennis Tournament in Elizabethtown.
1980 — Murray's Mel Purcell upset second-seeded Harold Solomon 4-6, 6-0 and 6-2 in the second round of the U.S. Clay Court Championships in Indianapolis.
1970 — David Phelps pitched over six innings of no-hit baseball as Paducah Post 31 won its American Legion Western Sectional opener 14-1 over Greensburg in Owensboro. ... Joe E. Lucco, a former scout for the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, will speak at the McCracken County Khoury League awards banquet at the Noble Park Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.