On this date in local sports ...
2019 — With last year’s sack leader Kenney Wooten graduated, Murray State is emphasizing improving its defensive line for the upcoming football season.
2015 — Murray State men’s basketball ended its three-day Canadian exhibition tour with a 66-55 win over Concordia University. Bryce Jones led with 14 points and Kedrick Flomo had 11 points for the Racers, who held the Stingers to 28% shooting from the field in the first half. ... Lee Chandler pitched the first six innings, but Paducah Post 31 could not hold on through the final three as Midland, Mich., won 11-7 at the American Legion Great Lakes Regional in Alton, Ill.
2010 — Princeton’s Emma Talley shot 76 on the final day of he U.S. Junior Amateur golf tournament in Fort Wayne, Ind., good for a tie for 11th place. ... Paducah’s Mark Knecht qualified for the U.S. Amateur golf tournament by finishing third at an event in St. Louis.
2005 — Owned by Paducahans William and Jan Harrison plus Michael and Jessica Kravchak, a 3-year-old pacing filly named Chewie won the $10,000 Fair Finals race at the Red Mile in Lexington.
2000 — Paducah’s Terry Shumpert singled home the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning of the Colorado Rockies’ 7-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field. ... Terry English lapped all but the second through fifth place cars to win his second World 50 at the Paducah International Raceway.
1995 — Paducah’s Chris Golightly led the way with 19 points as Transylvania University defeated Konan University 127-63 in an exhibition basketball game as part of a six-game tour of Japan. ... Danny Haas cracked a two-run homer but that was all the Paducah Chiefs amateur baseball team could muster in a 7-2 loss to Anchorage, Alaska, at the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kan.
1990 — Brad Canter edged Larry Joe Seay by one stroke to win the West Kentucky Amateur at the Mayfield Golf and Country Club.
1985 — David Hoskins, the new women’s basketball coach at Paducah Community College as well as its softball coach, signed Paducah Tilghman’s Charla Underwood to a scholarship. ... Lone Oak High School graduate Kenny Perry shot a 69 in the final round for an eighth-place finish at the Seattle Open on the Tournament Play- ers Series.
1970 — Murray’s Mel, Del and Bennie Purcell will all compete in different divisions at the Sun-Democrat Tennis Tournament.
