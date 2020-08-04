On this date in local sports ...
2019 — In his second pro competition, Murray State graduate Gabe Wheeler won the West Kentucky Open at Drake Creek Golf Club with a 137, five strokes better than Seth Arthur. Clayton Bradshaw tied a course record with a 9-under-par 63 before defeating Kamaren Cunningham in a playoff for the amateur crown. Tommy Fike dominated the seniors with a two-round total of 139.
2015 — One year after resigning as the Livingston Central softball coach, Stan Head was hired as the school's new baseball coach. ... McCracken County boys golf, led by a 69 from medalist Avery Edwards, won the Union County Invitational.
2010 — Princeton's Emma Talley is tied for 10th at the Junior PGA Championship in Fort Wayne, Ind. ... Austin and Brittany Collins plus Carly Marquess, Errol Bryant and Joe Burkhead all qualified for the National Water Ski Championships from the Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts.
2005 — Paducah's Brett Jones had the top local finish at 5th/3rd Bank Callaway Golf Kentucky Open, as his 220 over three rounds was good for 37th place.
2000 — Geoffrey Kirksey drove in runs with a sacrifice, a fielder's choice and a double as Paducah Post 31 downed Somerset Post 38, 5-1, at Brooks Stadium for its first American Legion state title since 1994.
1995 — Paducah's Russ Cochran and Lone Oak High School graduate Kenny Perry both shot 137 after two rounds of the Buick Open in Grand Blanc, Mich. ... Robert Weatherly smashed a two-run homer to start a seven-run 10th inning that put Mayfield Post 25 in the American Legion Western Sectional Championship round with an 11-4 victory at Louisville Highland.
1990 — Russ Cochran shined on the front nine but struggled on the back nine as he is tied for 21st going into the final round of the Federal Express St. Jude Classic in Memphis.
1985 — Larry Moore evaded a pileup featuring race leader Jeff Purvis to win the World 50 at Paducah International Raceway. ... Paducah's Jimmy Brown shot an even-par 70 to win the West Kentucky Amateur at the Mayfield Country Club. ... Larry Heflin defeated Ken Anderson 6-3, 6-1 to win men's 35 singles at the Boatman's Open tennis tournament in Cape Girardeau, Mo. He then teamed with Mike Barnes to top Anderson and Lee Shell 6-3, 6-1 for the doubles crown.
1975 — Tammy Souders rode Star Anna Bars to the Youth and Senior Western Pleasure classes, while Hal Skinner rode Mary Hoop to wins in the Open Barrels and Junor Pole Bending classes at the West Kentucky Horseman's Show at the Graves County Riding Club.
1970 — Farmington native and San Francisco Warriors star Adrian "Odie" Smith spoke to campers at the Easy Ed McCauley All-American Basketball Camp at Paducah Community College.
