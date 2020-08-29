On this date in local sports ...
2019 — In his first collegiate start, Preston Rice threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns as Murray State football dominated Pikeville 59-20. ... Trailing 1-0 at the half on its own Jetton Field, Paducah Tilghman came back with a goal from Axel Loaiza and a penalty kick from Quinn Atnip for the 2-1 triumph over Graves County in boys soccer. ... Paducah Tilghman freshmen Kiersa Atnip and Abigail Wurth got all the goals in a 6-0 shutout at Union County. ... Joey Eggemeyer scored both goals for St. Mary in a 2-2 draw at Mayfield. ... Alaya Murphy made 10 kills and Micah Estes scored four aces as Community Christian downed St. Mary 25-17, 25-10 and 25-7 in high school volleyball.
2015 — McCracken County boys soccer suffered its first losses of the season at the Murray Tiger Classic. First, the Mustangs fell 1-0 to Warren Central off a late goal. Then, Christian Adams racked up four goals and Brian Wilhelm netted the other three in Calloway County’s 7-2 triumph.
2010 — Mayfield quarterback Luke Guhy threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third in a 45-7 romp over Trigg County at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center Alliance Bowl. Devin Jones caught one of those TD passes and returned a punt for another score.
2005 — PGA Tour stars Russ Cochran and Kenny Perry returned to the scene of some of their earliest successes at the Super Valu Golf Scramble at Paducah’s Paxton Park. ... Rachel Caksackkar got both the goals as Paducah Tilghman blanked St. Mary 2-0 in girls soccer.
2000 — John Semeraro made the hat trick for Paducah Tilghman boys soccer with three goals in a 3-2 win over Murray. ... David Wood scored two goals late to wrap up a 5-1 win for Reidland at Calloway County. ... In girls action, Emily Lane scored two goals to tie, then win it for St. Mary, 4-3, over Heath. ... Lindsey Childs made 10 saves for Reidland in a 5-0 win over Calloway County.
1995 — Eric Crane netted a penalty kick with less than six minutes to go to help Heath tie Calloway County, 3-3, in boys soccer. ... Kyle East scored one goal and assisted on another as Lone Oak blanked St. Mary 3-0. ... Mike and Doug Quertermous of Livingston Central both committed to play basketball for Bethel College in Tennessee.
1990 — Reidland High graduate Kent Wallace is leaving the baseball team at Southern Illinois for Murray State.
1970 — Defending champ Hal Brown joined Hal Clampett Jr. and Larry Woods atop the leaderboard after the first round of the City Medal Golf Championships at Paxton Park. ... Randy Dorroh had the lone score for Caldwell County in a 28-7 loss to Owensboro.
