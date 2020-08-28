On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Damien Ford of Paducah Tilghman was named Paducah Sun Player of the Week for his 224 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 47-43 win over McCracken County. ... Mark Knecht of Paducah made a great run through match play at the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship in Durham, N.C., reaching the round of 16 before losing 5&3 to Rick Cloringer.
2015 — Zy’Aire Hughes gained 251 total yards of offense and scored two touchdowns for McCracken County in a 56-35 home win over Warren Central. ... Trajon Bright scored the first three touchdowns for Mayfield in its 37-0 blanking of Marshall County.
2010 — Johnny Thiede netted two goals as Murray reached the quarterfinals of the All “A” Soccer cup with a 5-1 win over University Heights. ... Calloway County won the team title, but Blake Pendergrass of Ballard Memorial was the medalist at the Ballard Memorial Invitational.
2005 — Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich said the sky was the limit after the school left Conference USA for the Big East. ... Wes Wright scored the only goal for Lone Oak in a 3-1 boys soccer loss at Henderson County. ... Mayfield alum Micah Jones will have surgery to repair knee cartilage and might redshirt his sophomore season of UK football.
2000 — Mallory France scored in overtime to lift Murray to a 2-1 victory in girls soccer at Heath. ... Lyndsey Hendrix went beyond the hat trick with four goals for Paducah Tilghman in a 7-0 triumph over Lone Oak. ... Levi Mansfield and Austin Davis got the goals as Heath blanked St. Mary 2-0 on the boys side. ... Terry English of Benton won the NARA Late-Model feature race at Paducah International Raceway
1995 — Murray senior Ryan Haverstock shot 72 at Rolling Hills to win the Paducah Tilghman Invitational. Calloway County won the team title. ... Murray got seven saves from goaltender Emma Shaw in a 3-0 girls soccer win over Paducah Tilghman in a battle of unbeatens.
1990 — Adam Beth scored a pair of goals for Paducah Tilghman, including the game-winner, in a 3-2 win over Caldwell County. ... Paul Melton scored on a late penalty kick to lift Marshall County over Reidland 3-2. ... UK alum Sam Bowie is feeling good about his future with the New Jersey Nets while playing golf at the PCC Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Country Club of Paducah.
1980 — Mel Purcell of Murray reached the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 7-5, 2-6 and 6-4 victory over Andres Gomez of Ecuador.
1975 — Jesse McNeill of Fulton County signed a golf scholarship with the University of New Orleans.
1970 — Andy Carfield scored three touchdowns on two long runs and a punt return as Lone Oak opened its second football season with a 45-0 triumph over Crittenden County at Brooks Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.