On this date in local sports ...
2019 — After winning its first-ever boys All "A" Classic regional title, St. Mary boys soccer was defeated 3-1 by Paducah Tilghman at Jetton Field. Ivan Aburto scored two goals for the Tornado. ... Audrey Dowdy made 19 kills and seven digs as Graves County swept Community Christian 25-16, 25-22 and 25-9 in high school volleyball.
2015 — Crittenden County quarterback Nick Castiller was named Paducah Sun Player of the Week after running for two touchdowns and throwing for a third in a win over Todd County Central. ... Murray girls soccer marked its No. 19 ranking in the state with a 6-0 victory over arch rival Calloway County. Parker Greer scored two goals for the Lady Tigers.
2010 — With 15 minutes to go, Jordan Potter scored the winning goal for Lone Oak in a 2-1 boys soccer win over Reidland. Lone Oak also won the girls game between the schools 3-0. ... Eliza Clark also had two goals in Paducah Tilghman's 4-1 win over St. Mary. ... Madi Parker made 12 kills as Lone Oak topped Paducah Tilghman 25-13 and 25-19 in high school volleyball.
2005 — Daniel Ard threw for two touchdowns while the Marshall County defense intercepted Mayfield three times in the first half of a 27-0 victory in Draffenville. ... Corey Robertson threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third as Lone Oak beat Murray, 35-13. ... Shane Doyle ran 129 yards and two scores as Massac County dominated Heath, 38-6, in Metropolis.
2000 — Jason Montgomery rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns as he was named Player of the Game in Paducah Tilghman's 28-12 victory over Christian County at the Pennyrile Bowl in Hopkinsville. ... Ryan Cochran of St. Mary shot 67 for medalist honors at the Kentucky Invitational Tournament in Louisville.
1995 — Paducah Tilghman quarterback Brandon Warfield was awarded the Star of Stars trophy after rushing for 152 yards and kicking three extra points in a 27-20 win over Montgomery County at the Recreation Bowl in Mount Sterling. ... The Montreal Expos recalled former Murray State pitcher Kirk Rueter from Ottawa of the International League to pitch against the San Francisco Giants. ... Murray's Mel Purcell lost 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) to Jimmy Connors in the semifinals of the Big Bear Champions tennis tournament in Columbus, Ohio.
1990 — David Lassiter made an eagle on the sixth hole on his way to winning the Ballard County Country Club Invitational. ... Former Murray State quarterback Michael Proctor was waived by the New England Patriots.
1985 — Paducah native Eddie Haas was fired as manager of the Atlanta Braves after less than a full season on the job with the team mired in fifth place in the NL West.
1980 — Mel Purcell of Murray won his opening-round match at the U.S. Open against Stan Smith, a former Wimbledon champion, 7-6, 6-4 and 6-0.
1970 — Betty Vowell of Fulton followed her first round 85 with a 78 in the second to win the final Ladies Tri-State golf tournament of the year at Paxton Park.
