On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Peyton Purvis of St. Mary won the Massac County Invitational with an even-par 70 and a win on the first playoff hole. ... Hollis Bourque scored two goals in the first 20 minutes as Murray won 3-1 over Hopkinsville in soccer.
2015 — Alyssa McKinney scored seven aces for McCracken County, which held off a determined Paducah Tilghman squad to win at volleyball 25-12, 25-10 and 25-18. ... McCracken was a little more dominant in soccer against Ballard Memorial with the boys winning 10-0 and the girls 8-0. Caleb Perry scored three goals for the Mustangs, while Maddye Rice did the same for the Lady Mustangs.
2010 — Paducah’s Mark Knecht shot 155 over two rounds to miss the cut at the U.S. Amateur Tournament in University Place, Wash.
2005 — Lee Ann Bailey scored in the first half for Reidland and Hayden Goodnight answered in the second for Lone Oak as the girls soccer rivals finished with a 1-1 tie. The boys game between those schools was a different story as Tim Burnett scored three goals in an 8-0 victory for the Flash. ... Tim Warmath netted a pair of goals as Paducah Tilghman rolled past Hickman County 10-0 at Jetton Field.
2000 — Mayfield’s speed finally overcame Marshall County’s size as Michael Dawson rumbled 74 yards for the deciding touchdown in a 19-14 victory. ... Eric Garner scored all of Lone Oak’s touchdowns in the second quarter of a 21-14 win over Reidland.
1995 — Mayfield topped Marshall County 13-6 in Draffenville, highlighted by Gerald Lunsford’s 85-yard run early in the contest. ... Marshall Van Hook ran 5 yards for the winning touchdown in Lone Oak’s 14-12 win over Marion, Ill.
1990 — Billy Jack Haskins threw for 210 yards and Michael Woodfork ran for 120 yards as Paducah Tilghman downed Madisonville-North Hopkins 27-7 at the Hall of Fame Bowl in Henderson. ... Paducah’s Russ Cochran shot 66 to tie for third going into the final round of the Chattanooga Classic.
1985 — Bob Berry and Becky Clifford came from behind with a 137 to win the Lord and Lady golf tournament at Calvert City Country Club.
1980 — Paducah Tilghman’s Richard Abraham and Murray’s Andy Ryan are both looking to make their mark on defense for the UK football team.
1975 — Mickey Heflin of Paducah won the open class in Graves County Motocross races over the weekend.
1970 — Sue Taylor of Paducah leads the field by two strokes after the first round of the final Tri-State golf event of the year at Paxton Park.
