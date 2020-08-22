On this date in local sports ...
2019 — McCracken County’s Jaxon Miller’s goal four minutes into the match was the only score in a 1-0 win over Paducah Tilghman. ... In girls soccer, Angela Gierhart and Peyton Wray each scored two goals as Murray topped St. Mary 5-2 in the First Region All “A” Classic. ... Alaya Murphy scored 10 kills as Community Christian defeated Ballard Memorial 22-25, 25-15, 25-23 and 25-21 in high school volleyball.
2015 — Jesse Dunigan threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as Paducah Tilghman won 21-7 at McCracken County. ... The Mustangs fared better at soccer as Tyson Asher scored three consecutive goals in a 7-1 victory at Christian County. ... In its return to Class 2A football, Mayfield got four touchdown passes from Landon Arnett in a 42-0 romp at Fort Campbell.
2005 — Rachel Caksackkar scored the game’s only goal and Caroline Oliver made nine saves as Paducah Tilghman topped district rival Reidland in girls soccer. In the boys game between those schools, Andrew Warmath, Borran Pea, Andrew Lane and Ben McMurtry each scored twice as the Tornado dominated the Greyhounds, 10-0. ... In another First District showdown, Taylor Wrinkle netted two of the goals as Heath blanked St. Mary, 3-0.
2000 — Paducah Post 31’s season came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Danville, Calif., in the finals of the American Legion World Series in Alton, Ill. J.D. Merritt drove Ross Dougherty home with the only Post 31 run in the top of the second inning. ... Paducah’s John Baker won the Pigman Half-Ironman Triathlon by swimming 1.2 miles, biking 56 miles and running 13.1 miles in 4 hours, 10 minutes and 21 seconds.
1995 — Shonda Pettigrew scored two goals and Natalie Krupansky recorded two assists as Paducah Tilghman won 6-0 at Lyon County in girls soccer.
1990 — Jimmy Brown missed the match play cut at the U.S. Amateur golf tournament in Denver with a two-round total of 151.
1985 — Jeff Fox allowed just one run in six innings pitched and drove in two runs with a first-inning double as Paducah Post 31 defeated Newport, Ark., 7-1, at the American Legion Mid-South Regional in Woodward, Okla.
1970 — Murray State golf coach Buddy Hewitt shot a 69 to lead after the opening round of the fourth annual Oaks Invitational at the Murray Oaks Country Club. ... The Kentucky Colonels are scheduled to play an ABA exhibition game against the New Orleans Buccaneers in Paducah on Sept. 29.
