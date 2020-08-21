On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Caldwell County football coach David Barnes was remembered and eulogized in a memorial service held at the high school gymnasium in Princeton. ... With an indirect kick late in the second half, Alberto Arellano netted the lone goal in Mayfield's 1-0 home win over Murray in the First Region All "A" Classic in boys soccer.
2015 — Dakota Dixon rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns for Graves County, but Hopkinsville scored four touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away for the 48-21 high school football win in Mayfield. ... In high school girls soccer, Maddie Balmer, Kallie Garrison and Reagan Pittenger each scored two goals as Calloway County dominated Trigg County 10-0.
2010 — With Erin McMullen and Jordan Browning leading the way, Community Christian Academy defeated Murray to win the First Region All "A" Classic in volleyball at the Paducah SportsPlex. ... Brandon Sigler scored four touchdowns for Caldwell County in its 40-19 football victory at Calloway County. ... Tori Fehrenbacher scored three goals in the first game and Margaret Thomas picked up two goals in the second as Marshall County won both its girls soccer matches at the Daviess County Classic, 6-2 over Louisville Mercy and 6-1 over Madisonville-North Hopkins. ... Ashley Brantley came up with the game-winner for the St. Mary girls in their 2-1 home win against Trigg County.
2005 — Josh Rhodes shot a 68 in the final round to edge Roy Boisture by one stroke and win the Paducah City Amateur at Paxton Park. ... Andre Flowers ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns as Dyer County beat Calloway County 21-7 at the Pella Progress Bowl in Murray.
2000 — With a two-out single in the top of the ninth inning, Brandon Ladd drove in two runs and put Paducah Post 31 in the championship game of the American Legion World Series with an 8-7 win over Brooklawn, N.J., in Alton, Ill. ... Brittany Dunn scored two goals for Heath in a 4-0 victory over Dawson Springs.
1995 — Reidland's Jackie Trail will compete in the juniors tournament at the upcoming U.S. Open. ... Chris Sivels scored all the goals for Paducah Tilghman in a 3-2 win over Hopkinsville, while Nick Stuber also had a hat trick with three goals in Lone Oak's 5-2 win over Lyon County. On the girls side, Sarah Steele and Marie Fort each scored twice, as Lone Oak rolled past Lyon County 10-3.
1990 — Jimmy Brown finished the first round of a U.S. Open qualifier in Denver with a 5-over-par 77.
1985 — Terry Shumpert doubled twice for Paducah Post 31, who could not overcome giving up six runs in the second inning of a 7-5 loss to Oklahoma City in the American Legion Mid-South regional in Woodward, Okla.
1975 — Mark Miller pitched a complete game despite giving up all the runs as Murray was eliminated from the American Legion Great Lakes Regional on its home diamond 7-1 by South Bend, Ind. ... Hal Skinner won five events at the West Kentucky Horseman's Show at the Graves County Riding Club in Mayfield.
