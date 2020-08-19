On this date in local sports ...
2019 — With former Murray State basketball star Ja Morant as their top draft pick, the Memphis Grizzlies will be visiting Murray as part of their Regional Caravan Tour. ... Frannie Hideg scored two goals to help Paducah Tilghman win 7-1 at Mayfield in girls soccer.
2015 — Since McCracken County girls soccer used an ineligible player, its has been forced to forfeit its 11-1 season-opening win over St. Mary. ... New Murray State men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon will have to deal with the University of Georgia as well as the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla., as part of his first schedule.
2010 — St. Mary’s boys soccer blanked University Heights, 3-0, in Hopkinsville thanks to a pair of goals from Jimmy Harris. ... In high school volleyball, Amanda Wade made four kills for Graves County but Lone Oak won on the road 25-7 and 25-11.
2005 — Marshall County quarterback Daniel Ard ran for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth as the Marshals topped Caldwell County, 48-21, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center Alliance Bowl in Mayfield.
2000 — Paducah Post 31 reached the final four in the American Legion World Series in Alton, Ill., with a 15-14 win over Omaha (Neb.) Westside. Geoffrey Kirksey doubled the tying and winning runs home in the bottom of the 12th with two out. ... With Brett Jones medaling with a 70, the “A” team from Paducah Tilghman won its own invitational at Silos Golf Course.
1995 — Chris Ramey leads Bill Griggs by one stroke and Walter Taylor by two after the first round of the Greater Paducah Amateur at Paxton Park.
1990 — Dick Stacey edged Ted Turner, 140-141, to win the Greater Paducah Amateur at Paxton Park. ... In American Legion regional action in Stuttgart, Ark., Germaine Hunter pitched eight solid innings as Paducah Post 31 topped Tulsa13-1.
1985 — Ballard Memorial graduate Deron Jennings finished ninth at the Missouri Open golf tournament in Columbia with a two-round total of 149.
1980 — Murray’s Mel Purcell reached the second round of the Atlanta Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Deon Joubert of South Africa.
1975 — Bill Roof topped Ike Arnold by three strokes to win the battle of Paducahans at the fourth annual Ballard Seniors Golf Tournament in La Center.
