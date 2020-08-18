On this date in local sports ...
2019 — After finishing third at last year’s state meet, Maggie Aydt of McCracken County is ready for more as the cross-country season gets underway.
2015 — Dawson Jolley scored two goals as Marshall County began the defense of its First Region boys soccer championship with a 3-0 win over Paducah Tilghman in Draffenville. ... Despite her senior status, Lily Arterburn made her varsity setter debut for McCracken County with nine saves in a win over Graves County.
2005 — Chris Latine scored off a corner kick from Jacob Adams midway through the second half as Lone Oak beat Marshall County 2-1 in boys soccer. ... Chris Leeper of West Paducah will be a part of the Kentucky team for the USTA Southern Section Junior Davis Cup competition in Chattanoo- ga, Tenn. ... Paducah’s Ron Sherwood shot 134 over two days to win his third consecutive Southern Illinois Senior Golf Association championship in Carbondale.
2000 — Jason McGregory gained 58 yards on the ground and scored two touchdowns as Paducah Tilghman opened its football season with a 24-7 home win over Madisonville-North Hopkins. ... Kyle Perry did not allow an earned run over eight-plus innings and Geoffrey Kirksey drove in the deciding run with a third-inning double as Paducah Post 31 defeated Hamilton Square, N.J., 2-1 at the American Legion World Series in Alton, Ill.
1995 — Reidland basketball and soccer player Brittany Bishop will keep playing both sports after signing a letter-of-intent with Westmar University in Lemars, Iowa.
1990 — Bob Garey used a 5-iron to make a double eagle on the No. 18 hole at the Country Club of Padu- cah.
1985 — Tom Austin used a sharp putting game to top Mike Shelbourne by two strokes and win the Greater Paducah Amateur at Paxton Park.
1970 — Former Murray State basketball player Tom Moran was listed in satisfactory condition following a kidney transplant in Lexington. ... Jerry English of Benton won the second heat and the feature race at Keeling Speedway. Larry Watson of Paducah won the Late Model Stock feature race at Metropolis Speedway.
