On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Tevin Brown hit 50% from the field, including three 3-pointers, for a team-high 21 points as the Murray State men’s basketball team opened its exhibition tour of the Bahamas with an 89-85 win over Bahamas Select.
2015 — Murray State’s Brock Simmons came back from trailing the first round to win the Country Club of Paducah Amateur by three strokes over first-round leader Jim Brown. Tommy Thomas won the senior flight by four strokes over Patrick Lilly.
2005 — Ryan Cochran shot an eagle on the first hole as his 33 at the Country Club of Paducah helped St. Mary defeat Paducah Tilghman and Trigg County in a three-team match. ... David Burzynski medaled for Reidland in a win over Christian Fellowship and Livingston Central in Ledbetter. ... Neal Millay and Matt Poat both scored 38, as Heath beat Hickman County by 20 strokes at Oak Hill.
2000 — Russ Cochran and his run through the 1996 PGA Championship in Louisville are featured in the next issue of Sports Illustrated. ... Murray tennis pro Mel Purcell will play an exhibition match against fellow pro John Lloyd at the Country Club of Paducah. ... Peter Zellmer tied for 10th and Ryan Cochran tied for 18th at the American Junior Golf Association Tampa Bay Classic.
1995 — Todd Buchanan, who played basketball at Paducah Community College before becoming an assistant coach at Lyon County and Murray, was hired as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team at Oral Roberts University. ... Rebecca Holland of Lone Oak survived a rough first set to win the Girls 18 group at the Ryan Holder Kentucky State Junior Closed tennis tournament with a 2-6, 6-2 and 6-0 win over Katie Kerr of Lexington.
1990 — With Robert Hunter out with a broken finger, coach Frank “Doc” Hideg has been forced to shuffle his pitching lineup as Paducah Post 31 gets ready to play the American Legion state tournament at Brooks Stadium. ... At the State Closed tennis tournament in Elizabethtown, Robby Robertson won boys 14 over Jim Mason of Lexington 6-1, 6-1, while Jacqueline Trail lost girls 12 to Erin Eggers 6-3, 7-5. ... Benton’s Teresa Wynn caught five bass totaling 14.9 pounds to win the Lumberjack Bass’n Gall U.S. Invitational at Kentucky Lake.
1980 — Murray’s Mel Purcell reached the finals of the U.S. Clay Court Championships in Indianapolis with a 6-1, 6-3 win against Mario Martinez of Bolivia. ... Despite Shawn Sullivan pitching a no-hitter, Paducah lost the championship game of the Pony League Super Regional at Jetta Raper Field, 1-0, to St. Clair Shores of Michigan.
1975 — Jimmy Brown and Pursie Pipes will meet in an 18-hole playoff to determine the amateur winner of the 39th Irvin Cobb Championships.
1970 — David Barclay of Mayfield made up three strokes over the final round to win the 12th annual Metropolis Open golf tournament.
