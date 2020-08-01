On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Shane Nichols, Tim Kaine and Casey Long will return for their season as assistant coaches for the Murray State men’s basketball program. ... J.B. Williams, the recent winner of the Irvin Cobb pro title, is now the winner of the 100th Kentucky Open in Lexington.
2015 — Fresh off winning the pro title at the Irvin Cobb Championships, Benton’s Patrick Newcomb is leading the first round of the West Kentucky Open in Ledbetter with a 71, as Clay Hinton and Greg Stewart are both close behind with 72s. ... Lone Oak High School graduate Kenny Perry aced the fourth hole and shot 61 on the day to lead the 3M Championships in Blaine, Minn., by four strokes after two rounds. ... Paducah Tilghman’s Teri Doss followed her victory at the Florence Paxton Memorial by winning the Shelby County Invitational.
2005 — Angela DeBella of Murray shot 72 at the Central City Country Club to finish second at the Muhlenberg North Invitational high school golf tournament. Andrea James of Paducah Tilghman was fourth with an 80. ... Former Murray State wide receiver Reggie Swinton is trying to make the Houston Texans roster as a kick returner.
2000 — With Ron Fisher back in control at Paducah International Raceway, the World 50 is set to run once again. ... Paducah golfer Michael Craft will compete in the Baker-Geary Dunn Tour championship series in Louisville.
1995 — Paducah Tilghman graduate Keith Jones was suspended indefinitely by the Double-A Texas League after he allegedly attacked heckling fans in the stands while playing for the Arkansas Travelers.
1990 — Down six strokes after the first six holes of the final round of the Paducah Sun Ladies golf championship, Sue Taylor rallied to win the event by five strokes at Rolling Hills. ... Matt Haas had four hits and Germaine Taylor allowed just six hits as Paducah Post 31 opened the American Legion sectional tournament with a 10-6 win over hosts Bowling Green. ... As Russ Cochran is preparing to play the Federal Express St. Jude Classic in Memphis, his 6-year-old son Ryan made his first hole-in-one from the ladies box on the 12th hole at the Country Club of Paducah.
1985 — Paducah Post 31 won its record 45th game of the season, 14-4 over Cape Girardeau, Mo., at Brooks Stadium. Tracy Thomason struck out 11 batters over five innings for the win. ... Murray State football coach Frank Beamer is still optimistic about the upcoming season despite Alan Tucker leaving the team, Colby Schreckengost out for the season with a ruptured disc in his back and offensive coordinator Mark Thomas leaving for Duke.
1970 — Jim “Cueball” Pryor and Rick Whitfield share the lead at the West Kentucky Amateur at the Mayfield Golf and Country Club at 68. ... After losing 14-0 to unbeaten host Marion, Ill., earlier in the day, Paducah reached the finals of the sectional Colt League baseball tourna- ment with 6-0 win over Herrin. Brad Edwards allowed just four hits in the vic- tory.
