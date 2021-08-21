Hickory trees with early ripening nuts are at their peak of popularity today, made so by the opening of Kentucky’s traditional “fall” squirrel hunting season.
The lengthy squirrel season opens as historically on the third Saturday of August and, as in more modern times, runs through February. The Aug. 21-Feb. 28 season is continuous except during a time-out for the opening weekend of the state’s modern firearms deer hunting season (Nov. 13-14), making it by far the longest game season on Kentucky’s hunting calendar.
Opening today, it clearly ushers in sultry summer hunting, and squirrel season runs until late in the possibly frigid winter. Yet, it is in a sense deemed a fall season because it spans the entirety of autumn.
As hunting begins today, the traditional focus of hunters is on seasonal favorite squirrel food source, the first hickory nuts to ripen in this late summer period. As the thick-hulled nuts become palatable to squirrels, the bushy-tailed rodents gravitate to those certain trees that first offer them.
Early season squirrel hunters are known to scout in advance of the season, seeking out the hickories with the litter of nut cuttings on the ground below them to find where squirrels have been feeding most actively.
Once the season is under way, now, hunters with no advance knowledge can often ease through the forest or woodlot and identify hickories that are drawing squirrels to the nutty food source by listening for nutshell particles falling in pitter-patter fashion through the foliage. That is a reliable indicator of bushytail feeding.
Most obvious is the swishing of leafy limbs overhead when a squirrel leaps from one position to another, either in the crown of a nut-rich hickory or moving toward one of the hardwood buffets.
August squirrel hunting presents the challenges of heat and humidity as well as the need to fend off mosquitoes, gnats, biting midges, ticks and chiggers. Coping with the swelter of hot summer days is best done by hunting early morning sessions when temperatures are least disagreeable. Buggy conditions can be largely offset, minimizing the torment, by diligent use of repellents.
Another reality of squirrel hunting on and shortly thereafter opening day is that it is a world flush with greenery inside the trees. Full foliage in the summer woods means that visibility is quite limited. You really can’t see much of the forest for the trees — at least because of the leaves on them.
Full foliage means that squirrel hunters will mostly be hunting at close range, because they cannot see what is happening at longer distances. It is often a neck-stiffening experience because much hunting must be done overhead as the pursuer works, repositions and waits for the pursued above to move into clear view.
Some specialists may continue to use rimfire rifles for this hunting just because it is a preference, but early season squirrel quests are most practical for shotguns, typically loaded with No. 5 or 6 shotshells.
There are no changes in regulations for this 2021-22 squirrel hunting season. If you’ve hunted squirrels in Kentucky previously, you will find the same rules in effect this season. Among those is the six-squirrel daily bag limit that hunters long have come to expect.
Shooting hours remain 30 minutes before legal sunrise until 30 minutes after official sunset.
• As squirrel pursuits herald a new hunting year, necessary preparations in the interest of some waterfowling underscore that the seasons are advancing.
The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources has announced the drawing dates for allocating waterfowl hunting blind sites over the 2021-22 season at Doug Travis Wildlife Management Area and the Lake Barkley WMA.
A meeting at which hunters can put in for available season-long blind sites at Doug Travis WMA will be Aug. 28, Saturday of next week, registration beginning at 9 a.m. The drawing will be at 10 a.m. The drawing for sites on the WMA on Carlisle and Hickman county wetlands will be held at the area office, a half mile south of the Berkley community on Ky. 123.
Subsequently, the drawing for KDFWR-managed public hunting blind sites on Lake Barkley WMA, associated with the Corps of Engineers impoundment in Trigg and Lyon counties, will be Sept. 20, a Monday, at 8 a.m.
The drawing for Lake Barkley WMA sites will be at a shelter on the east side of the Cumberland River at Barkley Dam. Participants should turn off U.S. 62 toward the powerhouse entrance and then turn right toward the shelter.
To be eligible, one must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Kentucky hunting license, state migratory bird/waterfowl permit and a federal migratory bird permit (duck stamp) at the time of the drawing.
A hunter education card is also required of anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1975.
Hunters must also have their Harvest Information Program (HIP) confirmation number prior to the drawing.
That is available on the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov, by clicking on “My Profile” and completing a short survey.
Hunters drawn for the sites must prepare and maintain them, and then they can hunt from blinds there throughout 2021-22 seasons.
Those drawn have first right to the spots, but as public hunting area, when drawn hunters are not using the blinds, other hunters may occupy them.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.