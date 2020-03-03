Hickman’s Taylor scores 1,000th point in loss to Calloway County
MURRAY — Paducah Tilghman guard Eleese Anderson and Graves County forward Raychel Mathis are seniors.
Both suffered season-ending injuries down the stretch.
Still, both started Tuesday night’s First Region opener at the CFSB Center in Murray.
It was Graves County that wound up with the 87-42 win over Tilghman, but those opening seconds will outlast anything else from the stat sheet for one evening.
“It made me feel like people actually cared that I worked hard for my four years (as a starter) and that it paid off in the end,” said Anderson, who played six years at the varsity level for Tilghman before suffering a severe ankle sprain against McCracken County on Valentine’s Day.
For Mathis, a two-sport athlete who will continue her soccer career at Murray State, the journey was much the same, as a five-year member of the Lady Eagles, before an ACL tear ended her run.
“It’s kind of like mixed emotions,” she said. “It’s sad because I won’t get to really play in the regional tournament, but it was a really kind gesture for both teams, for both of us seniors to get to do that.”
It was a phone call between Tilghman coach Stephen Dreher and Graves coach Brandon Fisher that made the idea come to fruition.
“I wanted them both, since they’ve been mainstays of their respective programs, to get the applause and the notice and the adolation that they deserve,” Dreher said.
Said Fisher: “With them being seniors in their last regional tournament, and both being major, major contributors in the program for three, to four to five years, in Raychel’s case, we thought this was a great way to honor them.”
Bailey Wilson had a game-high 25 points for the Lady Eagles (26-5), while Callie Jackson added 23. Jaaliyah Biggers scored a team-high 16 for the Lady Tornado (11-19).
Pad. Tilghman 9 13 12 8 — 42
Graves Co. 26 15 16 30 — 87
LADY TORNADO — Biggers 16, Garland 8, Shumpert 5, Gray 5, Anderson 2, Jackson 2, Shanon 2, McCoy 1, Minter 1.
Field goals: 17-35. 3-pointers: 2-4 (Shumpert, Gray). Free throws: 6-22. Rebounds: 20. Fouls: 15. Record: 11-19.
LADY EAGLES — Wilson 25, Jackson 23, Whitaker 8, Harriet 8, Dawson 5, Carter 5, Myatt 4, Alexander 4, Widalski 3, Mathis 2.
Field goals: 31-55. 3-pointers: 4-8 (Wilson, Dawson, Carter, Widalski). Free throws: 21-24. Rebounds: 32. Fouls: 14. Record: 25-5.
Lady Lakers use big first quarter to pull away from HickmanA 26-0 run for Calloway County was all the Lady Lakers needed in a 65-37 win over Hickman County in the first of Tuesday’s regional doubleheader.
“We started off in the press, and I feel like we started off strong in that (and) caused them to turn the ball over,” said Charlee Settle, who had a game-high 26 points for Calloway.
After one, the Lady Lakers (19-11) had a 28-8 lead. At halftime, it was 43-20.
Late in the fourth quarter, Hickman County senior Akacia Taylor, with points Nos. 19 and 20 on a pair of free throws, wrapped up her career with career point No. 1,000.
“I wasn’t really thinking about it, but if I got it, I got it,” Taylor said. “I just tried to keep it in the back of my head, so I didn’t get jittery.”
Calloway Co. 28 15 20 2 — 65
Hickman Co. 8 12 8 9 — 37
LADY LAKERS — C. Settle 26, Waller 15, Hicks 10, Carson 8, R. Settle 4, Clark 2.
Field goals: 25/60. 3-pointers: 5/12 (Hicks 2, Carson 2, Waller). Free throws: 10/13. Rebounds: 34. Fouls: 6. Record: 19-11.
LADY FALCONS — Taylor 20, Bartolo 5, Jones 5, Skaggs 3, Lester 2, Wesley 2.
Field goals: 12/40. 3-pointers: 5/18 (Taylor 4, Skaggs). Free throws: 8/9. Rebounds: 24. Fouls: 17. Record: 19-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.