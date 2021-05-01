HENDERSON — Ross Aldridge struck out 10 Henderson County batters and walked three as he tossed a no-hitter as McCracken County triumphed 12-2 in five innings of Friday night high school baseball.
Jack Bennett got things oing on the offensive side for the Mustangs with a two-RBI single in the first. He drove in three more runs with a double during McCracken’s seven-run third. Rivers Moffatt got three RBI for the Mustangs with a two-RBI double in the second and an error in the third. The Colonels got both of their runs off a passed ball and a sacrifice in the fourth.
McCracken County 227 01 12 9 1
Henderson County 000 20 0 2 3
WP: Aldridge. LP: Hayden.
2B: M-Moffatt, Bennett. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Moffatt 1-3 (3 RBI), Bennett 2-3 (5 RBI). Records: McCracken 13-4, Henderson 12-6.
Marshall 10, Murray 6 — At Murray, Murray rallied from a 6-2 deficit in the fourth to force extra innings, only to lose this Fourth District showdown after Tiger reliever Caden Kelly hit three batters in the eighth against Marshall County.
The Marshals got their only RBI in the eighth off a Brady Ives single. Two hit batters and a walk with the bases loaded scored the other three. Evan Oakley got three hits for Marshall while Ty Davenport and Ethan Landis each had two RBI. Reese Wilson brought two Murray runs across with a fourth inning triple.
Marshall County 021 300 04 10 13 1
Murray 110 211 00 6 7 1
WP: Hayden. LP: Holcomb.
2B: MA-Oakley. 3B: MU-Wilson. HR: none. Top hitters: MA-Landis 1-3 (2 RBI), Ives 2-6 (RBI), Oakley 3-3 (RBI), Hayden 2-5 (RBI), Davenport 2-3 (2 RBI); MU-Holcomb 2-3, Wilson 2-3 (2 RBI). Records: Marshall 7-5, Murray 9-8.
Lyon 11, Crittenden 5 — At Marion, Gunnar Bingham had three hits and three RBI for Lyon County, which pulled away from Fifth District foe Crittenden County with three runs apiece in the fifth and six innings. Trace Adams drove in two runs on two doubles for the Rockets.
Lyon County 005 033 0 11 8 3
Crittenden County 301 010 0 5 6 7
WP: Rush. LP: Bailey.
2B: C-Adams 2. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: L-Bingham 3-4 (3 RBI), Yancy 1-4 (2 RBI); C-Adams 2-4 (2 RBI), Mott 1-2 (2 RBI), McCallister 2-3. Records: Lyon 10-3, Crittenden 11-4.
South Fulton 8, Hickman 2 — At Clinton, South Fulton, Tennessee, broke a close game at Hickman County wide open with five runs in the top of the fourth. Bryce McFarland doubled twice as part of his three hits for the Red Devils while Jackson Midyett and Kaleb Harper each went 2-for-3 for the Falcons.
South Fulton 300 500 0 8 11 0
Hickman County 100 100 0 2 7 6
WP: Carlisle. LP: M. Naranjo.
2B: S-B. McFarland 2, Carlisle. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: S-B. McFarland 3-4, Carlisle 2-4, C. McFarland 2-4 (RBI), Cromeika 1-2 (2 RBI); H-Midyett 2-3, Harper 2-3. Records: South Fulton 16-8, Hickman 11-5.
SOFTBALL
Crittenden 10, St. Mary 0 — At Marion, Chandler Moss fanned 10 St. Mary batters against just one hit and no walks as Crittenden County took this one in five innings. Moss and Matthia Long both doubled twice and drove in two runs while Rocket teammate Kalli Champion collected three hits.
St. Mary 000 00 0 1 5
Crittenden County 235 0x 10 11 1
WP: Moss. LP: Burrus.
2B: C-Long 2, Moss 2, Champion. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Champion 3-3 (RBI), Long 2-3 (2 RBI), Moss 2-3 (2 RBI). Records: St. Mary 7-3, Crittenden 6-4.
Henderson 10, Marshall 4 — At Owensboro, Marshall County began its weekend at the Owensboro Catholic Classic with a loss to Henderson County. Anna Willett plated five runs for the Colonels as she and Halie McCracken both cracked two-RBI doubles in the fourth. Cayson Conner came with three RBI for the Marshals on a sacrifice fly in the third and a two-RBI single in the fifth.
Marshall County 001 021 4 9 3
Henderson County 210 52x 10 9 0
WP: Hill. LP: Lovett .
2B: M-Tomassi; H-Byrum, McCracken, Willett. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Conner 1-2 (3 RBI), Elkins 2-3 (RBI); H-Byrum 2-3, Willett 3-3 (4 RBI), McCracken 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Marshall 12-6, Henderson 12-2.
Christian 12, Caldwell 2 — At Hopkinsville, Riley Hancock and Serinity Shemwell both drove in three runs on 2-for-3 hitting as Christian County proved too much for Caldwell County. Shemwell got her RBI on a three-run homer to center that capped a nine-run second inning for the Colonels. Shelby Lane produced all the Tiger offense with a two-run homer to left in the third.
Caldwell County 002 00 2 11 1
Christian County 092 1x 12 11 0
WP: Harned. LP: Stallins.
2B: CA-Felker. 3B: none. HR: CA-Lane (1 on in 3rd); CH-Shemwell (2 on in 2nd), McGregor (none on in 4th). Top hitters: CA-Felker 3-3, Lane 2-3 (2 RBI), Stanley 2-3; CH-Winkler 1-2 (2 RBI), Hancock 2-3 (3 RBI), Shemwell 2-3 (3 RBI), McGregor 2-3. Records: Caldwell 6-8, Christian 11-3 .
