At Kroger Field, Lexington
FRIDAY'S SCORES
Class 1A: Paintsville 38, Kentucky Country Day 7
Class 2A: Beechwood 24, Lexington Christian 23
Class 4A: Boyle County 31, Franklin County 28
TODAY'S GAMES
Class 3A: Ashland Blazer vs. Elizabethtown, 11 a.m.
Class 5A: Bowling Green vs. Owensboro, 2 p.m.
Class 6A: Male vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.
