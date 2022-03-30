The Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series took advantage of the gorgeous weekend weather with a two-day event at Calvert City Country Club and The Cullan at Mineral Mounds. Familiar names and faces filled both courses on Saturday and Sunday with big wins and achievements. Saturday and Sunday’s events consisted of ages ranging from 10-18, both male and female competitors.
Saturday results
(listed by place, name, town, scheduled year of graduation, score and par)
Boys 15-18
T1 Harrison Sallee Calhoun, KY 2022 28-42--80 +8
T1 Bo Shelton Glasgow, KY 2024 37-43--80 +8
3 Luke Wilson Paducah, KY 2024 40-42--82 +10
T4 Paul Harris Hanson, KY 2024 37-46--83 +11
T4 Aidan Poston Murray, KY 2023 38-45--83 +11
T4 Micah Koenecke Murray, KY 2024 41-42--83 +11
7 Ben Dickerson Madisonville, KY 2025 40-45--85 +13
T8 Jase Cook Glasgow, KY 2024 44-42--86 +14
T8 John Kemker Jasper, IN 2022 41-45--86 +14
10 Maddux O’Guinn Fancy Farm, KY 2027 42-45--87 +15
11 Gabe Rottmann Metropolis, IL 2025 44-45--89 +17
T12 Austin Crick Princeton, KY 2024 47-43--90 +18
T12 JT Witherspoon Madisonville, KY 2022 45-45-90 +18
T14 Seth Moore Beaver Dam, KY 2024 43-48--91 +19
T14 Boyd Sage Paducah, KY 2022 44-47--91 +19
16 Ty Butts Cadiz, KY 2023 49-43--92 +20
17 Matthew Brown Beaver Dam, KY 2024 46-49--95 +23
18 Gavin Sheets Madisonville, KY 2024 49-47--96 +24
19 Alec Rudy Paducah, KY 2023 47-57--104 +32
20 Noah McMillin Windsor, KY 2026 52-61--113 +41
21 Shawn Banker Winchester, KY 2024 71-65--136 +64
Boys 12-14
1 Landon Hunt Hopkinsville, KY 2026 42-41--83 +11
2 Harrison Blecher Glasgow, KY 2025 40-52--92 +20
3 Max Clayton Madisonville, KY 2026 45-49--94 +22
4 Ty Mueller Paducah, KY 2027 44-52--96 +24
5 Treyson Raymer Hanson, KY 2027 51-51--102 +30
6 Jake Witherspoon Madisonville, KY 2028 53-53--106 +34
Boys 11-12 (9-Hole)
1 Brently Gregory Paducah, KY 2028 43 +7
2 Lane Loden Cerulean, KY 2029 58 +22
Boys 10 & Under (9-Hole)
1 Peyton Courtney Paducah, KY 2031 48 +12
2 Gage Norman Benton, KY 2029 50 +14
3 Nick Shelbourne Paducah, KY 2031 55 +19
Girls 15-18
1 Claire Knoth Princeton, KY 2023 38-41--79 +7
2 Madison Glisson Boaz, KY 2026 39-43--82 +10
3 Ellie Roof Paducah, KY 2023 40-66--86 +14
4 Emerson Vaughn Murray, KY 2025 41-46--87 +15
5 CeCelia Ray Calvert City, KY 2027 43-45--88 +16
6 Javen Campbell Almo, KY 2024 48-46--94 +22
7 Emma Fitzgerald Auburn, KY 2025 50-61--111 +39
Girls 14 & Under
1 Elsie Espinola Bowling Green, KY 2026 46-50--96 +24
2 Shelby Smith Indian Mound, TN 2026 44-55--99 +27
3 Natalee Wyatt Dover, TN 2027 48-53--101 +29
Girls 12 & Under (9-Hole)
1 Brooklyn Cunningham Benton, KY 2028 49 +13
2 Charlee Murphy Benton, KY 2029 55 +19
Sunday results at The Cullen at Mineral Mounds
Boys 15-18
1 Bo Shelton Glasgow, KY 2024 37-39--76 +4
2 Harrison Sallee Calhoun, KY 2022 40-40--80 +8
T3 Aidan Poston Murray, KY 2023 38-46--84 +12
T3 Ben Dickerson Madisonville, KY 2025 42-42--84 +12
T5 Seth Moore Beaver Dam, KY 2024 40-48--88 +16
T5 Maddux O’Guinn Fancy Farm, KY 2027 43-45--88 +16
T7 Matthew Brown Beaver Dam, KY 2024 43-46--89 +17
T7 Paul Harris Hanson, KY 2024 48-41--89 +17
9 JT Witherspoon Madisonville, KY 2022 46-47--93 +21
10 Austin Crick Princeton, KY 2024 41-53--94 +22
11 Alec Rudy Paducah, KY 2023 49-48--97 +25
12 Gavin Sheets Madisonville, KY 2024 47-51--98 +26
13 Noah McMillin Windsor, KY 2026 58-51--109 +37
14 Shawn Banker Winchester, KY 2024 69-71--140 +68
Boys 12-14
T1 Jake Witherspoon Madisonville, KY 2028 50-46--96 +24
T1 Max Clayton Madisonville, KY 2026 50-46--96 +24
3 Harrison Belcher Glasgow, KY 2025 48-54--102 +30
4 Treyson Raymer Hanson, KY 2027 55-54--109 +37
5 Cole Wyatt Princeton, KY 2027 60-51--111 +39
6 Ty Mueller Paducah, KY 2027 59-59--118 +46
Boys 11-12 (9-Hole)
1 Brently Gregory Paducah, KY 2028 46 +10
2 Lane Loden Cerulean, KY 2029 60 +24
Boys 10 & Under (9-Hole)
1 Gage Norman Benton, KY 2029 44 +8
2 Peyton Courtney Paducah, KY 2031 47 +11
3 Nick Shelbourne Paducah, KY 2031 58 +22
Girls 15-18
1 Katie Gray Elizabethtown, KY 2023 45-46--91 +19
2 Emerson Vaughn Murray, KY 2025 50-48--98 +26
3 Jansyn Hays Murray, KY 2024 47-62--109 +37
Girls 12 & Under (9-Hole)
1 Brooklyn Cunningham Benton, KY 2028 54 +18
2 Charlee Murphy Benton, KY 2029 55 +19
Combined Regional Results
Boys 15-18
1 Bo Shelton Glasgow, KY 2024 80-76--156 +12
2 Harrison Sallee Calhoun, KY 2022 80-80--160 +16
3 Aidan Poston Murray, KY 2023 83-84--167 +23
4 Ben Dickerson Madisonville, KY 2025 85-84--169 +25
5 Paul Harris Hanson, KY 2024 83-89--172 +28
6 Maddux O’Guinn Fancy Farm, KY 2027 87-88--175 +31
7 Seth Moore Beaver Dam, KY 2024 91-88--179 +35
8 JT Witherspoon Madisonville, KY 2022 90-93--183 +39
T9 Matthew Brown Beaver Dam, KY 2024 95-89--184 +40
T9 Austin Crick Princeton, KY 2024 90-94--184 +40
11 Gavin Sheets Madisonville, KY 2024 96-98--194 +50
12 Alec Rudy Paducah, KY 2023 104-97--201 +57
13 Noah McMillin Windsor, KY 2026 113-109--222 +78
14 Shawn Banker Winchester, KY 2024 136-140--276 +132
Boys 12-14
1 Max Clayton Madisonville, KY 2026 94-96--190 +46
2 Harrison Belcher Glasgow, KY 2025 92-102--194 +50
3 Jake Witherspoon Madisonville, KY 2028 106-96--202 +58
4 Treyson Raymer Hanson, KY 2027 102-109--211 +67
5 Ty Mueller Paducah, KY 2027 96-118--214 +70
Boys 11-12 (9-Hole)
1 Brently Gregory Paducah, KY 2028 43-46--89 +17
2 Lane Loden Cerulean, KY 2029 58-60--118 +46
Boys 10 & Under (9-Hole)
1 Gage Norman Benton, KY 2029 50-44--94 +22
2 Peyton Courtney Paducah, KY 2031 48-47--95 +23
3 Nick Shelbourne Paducah, KY 2031 55-58--113 +41
Girls 15-18
1 Emerson Vaughn Murray, KY 2025 87-98--185 +41
Girls 12 & Unde (9-Hole)
1 Brooklyn Cunningham Benton, KY 2028 49-54--103+31
2 Charlee Murphy Benton, KY 2029 55-55--110 +38
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.