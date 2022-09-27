The future in golf is bright for the First Region. With a surplus of local young talents standing out in the Middle School Championships on Saturday, September 24, at Juniper Hill Golf Course in Frankfort. McCracken County, North Marshall and South Marshall finished with success.
Top 95 Individual Competition Results:
7 -- Paxton Carter -- North Marshall Middle -- +3 -- 73
48 -- Brently Gregory -- McCracken County Middle -- +15 -- 85
75 -- Gage Norman -- North Marshall Middle -- +24 -- 94
77 -- Cruz Cocke -- South Marshall Middle -- +25 -- 95
78 -- Peyton Courtney -- McCracken County Middle -- +25 -- 95
81 -- Brooklyn Cunningham -- North Marshall Middle -- +26 -- 96
84 -- Wilks Livingston -- McCracken County Middle -- +29 -- 99
85 -- Maddox Konrad -- South Marshall Middle -- +29 -- 99
87 -- Rowan LaFont -- McCracken County Middle -- +33 -- 103
91 -- Cooper Webb -- McCracken County Middle -- +36 -- 106
95 -- Miller Gregory -- McCracken County Middle -- +67 -- 137
Top 10 Team Competition Results:
9 -- McCracken County Middle -- +69 -- 279
