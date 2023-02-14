Over the weekend, First Region wrestling teams gathered at Christian County High School in Hopkinsville, KY to compete in the First Region tournament. Local teams including McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman and Calloway County. Schools competed for both team standings as well as individual awards.
Paducah Tilghman
The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado landed in second place, earning the team Runner-up title with 256.5 points. They fell behind Union County who claimed the top spot with a score of 323.5 points.
Six Tilghman individuals claimed first place honors as Regional champs in their weight class. Those wrestlers include Caleb Mays at 144lbs, Malachi Rider at 150lbs, DJ Wilson at 165, Uriah Virzi at 190lbs, Oscar (JT) Adams at 215lbs and Jimmy Mooney at 285lbs.
Four individuals finished as Runners-up including Jayven Williams at 126lbs, Jayden Frazier at 138lbs, Amari Williams at 157lbs and Jack James at 175lbs, and Charles Lee finished in fifth place at 132lbs.
McCracken County
The McCracken County Mustangs finished fourth with a team score of 143.5. Five of their individual wrestlers placed fourth or better to qualify for the first round of the state tournament. Frankie Nutt finished Runner-up at 285lbs, Bryce McTaggart finished third at 157lbs, Isaiah Harris finished third at 175lbs, Logan Kissiar finished fourth at 132lbs, and Hunter Hawthorne finished fourth at 144lbs. James Barragan finished fifth at 150lbs, Jayson Davis finished fifth at 165lbs, Conner Tilford finished fifth at 215lbs and Cole Hawthorne sixth at 144lbs.
Calloway County
The Calloway County Lakers finished 10th as a team with 39.5 points. James Swindle finished sixth at 165lbs and Patrick Powers also finished sixth at 190lbs.
All wrestlers who finished fourth individually or better qualified for the first round of the state tournament in Louisville, KY this upcoming Saturday, Feb. 18 at Atherton High School. Additionally, as team Runners-up the entire Paducah Tilghman team will be available to compete.
