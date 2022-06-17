LEXINGTON — This past weekend in Lexington two local teams from the Purchase Area Tennis Association took home state championships in the 18 and Over State Championships.
Team Roberts won the Men’s 3.0 Championship and Team Taylor won the Women’s 4.0 Championship.
Both teams will represent Kentucky at the Sectional Championships in Rome, GA on July 22-24.
