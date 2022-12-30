The Murray Bank Lady Tiger basketball tournament kicked off on Thursday morning at Murray High School. The annual event consisted of teams from across western Kentucky including three First Region teams including Murray, Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield.
Competition was strong throughout the game, as each of the three local teams competed in two games apiece, with the concluding game of the night featuring the Lady Tigers and Lady Blue Tornado.
MAYFIELD 51, TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 42The Mayfield Lady Cardinals competed in the second game of the day, and while they hadn’t faced off against another opponent on the hardwood in over a week, the showed minimal signs of any rust.
They came out the gate with a quick 5-0 lead but a tenacious opposing defense played a corner trap, forcing turnovers which cut the deficit to 5-4. A strong defense from Mayfield fought back and built that lead back up to 11-4 and capped off the opening quarter 13-4.
The impressive play continued into the second quarter so much so that head coach Bradley Nanney said it was the best opening half of basketball that his team has played in a while. They kept the deficit steady until back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers by Lay Mayes, Skylar Mandry and another by Mayes made it a 27-8 score going into halftime.
Going into the second half of play, Todd County Central became a lot more eager and showed it with a defensive quickness to get fast break points and make it a 40-20 score with one more quarter to play. That quarter proved to be the biggest test for the Lady Cardinals as Todd started out with an 8-0 run and quickly made it a 10-point game at 45-35.
In the end, Mayfield could prevail and pull off the 51-42 win to advance later in the evening.
Mayes ended the game with 20 points, seven of which came from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. Keely Henson had 10, Mandry had nine, A Smith had seven, Lexi Feagin had three and Avery Creason had two.
MAYFIELD 57, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 51Another quick start to the game for Mayfield later in the night against Muhlenberg County paid off in the end. They jumped to an early 10-2 lead, riding off the momentum from their previous game. The Lady Mustangs however didn’t trail for long as they cut the deficit to 19-17 to end the first quarter.
Mayfield started out hot in the second quarter with a 7-0 run, but the Lady Mustangs once again showed they weren’t going down without a fight to tie the game up 26-26 with 1:20 to play in the opening half. The Lady Cardinals were able to gain the upper hand once again, heading into the locker room with a slight 31-26 lead.
The Lady Cardinals would lead by as much as 40-28 in the third quarter but Muhlenberg slowly chipped away at that lead to tie the game late at 49-49 with 2:50 to play.
Ultimately, the calm and collected Lady Cardinals were able to keep their defensive play of attack and force several key turnovers in the final minutes of the game to claim the 56-51 win to advance to the championship game of the tournament on Friday afternoon.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 60, CALDWELL COUNTY 37After not playing a game of basketball since December 16, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado has some rust to shake off. They took on Caldwell County for the third game of the day and after finding their rhythm, put the Lady Tigers away 60-37.
Neither team could buy a bucket in the opening quarter, leading to a 7-6 score after eight minutes in Tilghman’s favor. The second quarter wasn’t much better on the scoring end, but the Lady Tornado seemed to have found their rhythm as the defense stepped up, but not before Caldwell took a 10-7 lead early in the quarter.
A triple from downtown by Quiniyah Shumpert tied the ball game and a fast break off a tipped pass by Diamond Gray regained the lead. They were able to work off of that momentum and close out the half 19-15 with a pair of scoring drives off of turnovers.
Tilghman really found their scoring legs in the third quarter as they quickly built a 28-19 lead with just over five minutes to play. Myiesha Smith capitalized on the momentum with a 3-pointer of her own to make it a 33-19 score and the Lady Blue Tornado didn’t look back from there.
They closed out the third quarter with a 44-21 lead and capped off the game at 60-37 thanks to a bucket from behind the arc by Shumpert. The win put the Lady Tornado in the final game of the night against the hosting Murray Lady Tigers to finish off the night.
Shumpert led Tilghman with 17 points, (five 3-pointers), Gray had 15, Smith had 13, Dasia Garland had nine, MaKeyah Carruthers had four, Jayla Reed had two and Alexzandria Harris had a free throw.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 49, MURRAY 23Paducah Tilghman and Murray met in the final game of the night after both teams beat Caldwell. The Lady Tigers handed Caldwell County their elimination loss, 51-35.
Much like Tilghman’s first game of the day, scoring was hard to come by early on, but once the Lady Tornado found their rhythm it was off to the races. They closed the opening quarter at just 9-2 but when on a big run to jump up 16-2 early in the second quarter.
The Lady Tigers were able to find a few buckets to sprinkle in, but Tilghman’s lock down defense made it difficult for the home team to find much else. By the time halftime rolled around, the Lady Blue Tornado had built a 25-9 lead.
Each team put up seven points in the third quarter as scoring once against started to slow, specifically for Tilghman. A dagger 3-point shot however closed out the third quarter 32-16 courtesy of Mylee Smith.
Tilghman finished out the remaining eight minutes of play with their best quarter yet, putting up 17 points to put away the Lady Tigers 49-23.
The win ensured the Lady Tornado would take on Mayfield for the championship game of the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic, while Murray takes on Muhlenberg County for third place. The third place game will take place at 12 noon and the championship game will follow at 3 p.m.
Stats for the later games were not available before The Paducah Sun’s deadline.
