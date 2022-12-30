The Murray Bank Lady Tiger basketball tournament kicked off on Thursday morning at Murray High School. The annual event consisted of teams from across western Kentucky including three First Region teams including Murray, Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield.

Competition was strong throughout the game, as each of the three local teams competed in two games apiece, with the concluding game of the night featuring the Lady Tigers and Lady Blue Tornado.

