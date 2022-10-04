Over the weekend, the Quad State Tournament occurred at Paducah’s Convention Center, with high school volleyball teams participating from near and far away. The McCracken County Lady Mustangs went undefeated in the tournament and earned the championship in their designated bracket.
McCracken County defeated Pinckneyville in the Gold bracket championship with a two-set 25-12, 25-15 sweep. The Lady Mustangs also defeated Henderson County, Todd County Central, Murray, Apollo, and Crittenden County during the tournament to keep the winning hot streak alive.
The following teams participated throughout the tournament: Warren East, West Creek, Christian Fellowship, University Heights, Logan, Clarksville (TN), Madisonville-North Hopkins, Germantown (TN), Graves County, Hopkinsville, Dyer County (TN), White Station (TN), Caldwell County, Community Christian Academy, Pinckneyville (IL), Apollo, McCracken County, Murray, Crittenden County, Owensboro, Hopkins Central, Todd County, Valor College, Paducah Tilghman, Piggott (AR), Dyersburg (TN), Henderson, Christian County, Mayfield, and Lexington (TN).
The tournament began on Friday night with pool play and continued into Saturday morning as each bracket flourished. With multiple brackets in the event, each team had an opportunity to come out on top.
While some local teams were no match for the out-of-town teams, Christian Fellowship, Graves County, and McCracken County pushed through with multiple victories throughout the tournament in preparation for the upcoming postseason.
The Graves County Lady Eagles defeated Hopkinsville and University Heights during the tournament.
Christian Fellowship defeated University Heights, West Creek (TN), and Piggott (AR) during their time in the event.
