Over the weekend, the Quad State Tournament occurred at Paducah’s Convention Center, with high school volleyball teams participating from near and far away. The McCracken County Lady Mustangs went undefeated in the tournament and earned the championship in their designated bracket.

McCracken County defeated Pinckneyville in the Gold bracket championship with a two-set 25-12, 25-15 sweep. The Lady Mustangs also defeated Henderson County, Todd County Central, Murray, Apollo, and Crittenden County during the tournament to keep the winning hot streak alive.

