Over the weekend high schools from all across Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois participated in the Quad State Tournament for three days packed with volleyball. Local teams, Paducah Tilghman, Ballard Memorial, McCracken County, Community Christian, Marshall County, Mayfield, Graves County and Christian Fellowship all participated.
Paducah TilghmanThe Lady Blue Tornado played and won a two set match over Todd County Central on Friday night. Set number one was hard fought with a final score of 25-20 in favor of Tilghman. The second set didn’t end as closely, but the locals stayed victorious with a 25-13 win over the Lady Rebels. This was the only match for Lady Tornado who ended their weekend with a perfect record.
Ballard Memorial
Friday and Saturday was a little busier for the Lady Bombers who played six matches over the two days. Two quick wins against Tennessee teams started the tournament on the right note for Ballard Memorial. Both matches resulted in 2-0 sweeps, (25-17, 26-24), (25-13, 25-20). A local matchup between the Lady Bombers and Lady Mustangs showed some of the talent that West Kentucky has to offer. This time though, Ballard didn’t fare as well, as McCracken showed they weren’t scared of the recent top First Region volleyball team. The Lady Mustangs shut down Ballard 2-0 with sets scoring 25-20, 25-10. Another loss followed for Ballard against yet another Tennessee team with a 1-2 match decision, but the Lady Bombers ended things on a high note with a 2-1 win over Owensboro Catholic.
McCracken CountyThe Lady Mustangs played also played six matches, the last being the 2-0 win over Ballard Memorial. They started out the weekend against Christian Fellowship, beating them in two sets, (25-11, 25-14) followed by another 2-0 win over Valor College Prep, (25-22, 25-9). Saturday morning started out rocky for the Mustangs when they lost 0-2 to Briarcrest, a Tennessee team. Another loss followed, this time to a Jefferson, Missouri school with a final 0-2 decision. The Lady Mustangs found their groove again against Logan County, beating them in three sets to give them the momentum necessary to beat the Lady Bombers.
Community ChristianThe Lady Warriors of Community Christian played four matches and left with an even 2-2 split in the wins and losses columns. They started off the weekend with a 2-0 win over Todd County Central (25-23, 25-21) followed by a loss Warren East (18-25, 13-25). They would rally back for their second win against University Heights in three sets (25-17, 18-25, 15-13) and their tournament came to a close against Owensboro Catholic in a loss (9-25, 20-25).
Marshall County
A record of 4-1 is what the Lady Marshals walked away from the Quad State Tournament with. Starting off against Todd County Central resulted in a 2-0 win for Marshall County (25-22, 25-12).
Their one loss followed against Henderson County with the Lady Colonels taking the 2-0 win (25-12, 25-20).
The remaining three matches went undefeated for the Lady Marshals, winning each match 2-0. Against Dyersburg, Tennessee the Lady Marshals won (25-20, 25-18), against Owensboro they won (25-22, 25-22) and against Valor College Prep (25-17, 25-22).
Mayfield
The Lady Cardinals of Mayfield High School only have one game scores and information immediately available. A match against University Heights resulted in a 0-2 loss (20-25, 14-25).
Graves County
One game was recorded online for the Graves County Eagles against Apollo. Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles the match resulted in two hard fought sets, but fell 0-2 (26-24, 25-22).
Christian Fellowship
Two games were played by Christian Fellowship, the first against Todd County Central. The match lasted three sets where the Lady Eagles lost 1-2 (22-25, 25-22, 10-15). Another 1-2 decision came against Apollo where again Christian Fellowship came up short 1-2 (23-25, 25-19, 12-15).
