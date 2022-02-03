The First Region Bowling Championship took place over the weekend with local teams Graves County, McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman all competing.
The tournament was split into Boys Team, Girls team, Unified Team, Boys Individual and Girls Individual brackets.
Graves County and McCracken County battled for the Championship trophy in the Boys Team bracket and the Eagles came out victorious. Graves beat out Tilghman in the first round, Daviess County after that, Apollo and finished the tournament over McCracken. McCracken beat out Henderson County in the first round, followed by Greenwood and South Warren to get to the championship game.
The Graves County Lady Eagles won their bracket as well, beating Barren County in the Championship game. The Lady Mustangs lost in the first round to Henderson County and Padcuah Tilghman didn’t have a team participate in the Girls Team bracket.
For the Boys Individuals bracket, McCracken County had three bowlers in the top-10. Ross Ramage finished second overall with a 5-game score of 1,119. Elliot Wilson finished sixth with a score of 1,035 and Austin Peek finished eighth, scoring 973.
The Girls Individual bracket had several Graves County Lady Eagles in the top-10. Abigail Hamilton placed third, scoring 974, Abby Flemmons ended up in sixth place with a score of 819 and Izzy Spalding scored 790, putting her in eighth place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.