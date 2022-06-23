A grand total of 176 high school girls basketball games will be played by the time Thursday comes to a close at the CFSB Center in Murray. Rechelle Turner’s Team Camp finished their second of three days’ worth of games on Wednesday which features 46 teams from five different states, including several from the First Region.
Those 46 teams traveled from Illinois, Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri and of course Kentucky.
Marshall County, McCracken County, Graves County, Calloway County and Mayfield all represented the First Region, with the majority of those schools fielding A, B and even C teams.
The team camp at Murray State comes just days before the two-week mandatory dead period for all Kentucky athletes, coaches and staff. That two-week period from 12:00:01 a.m. on June 25 to 11:59:59 on July 9 includes no communication between coaches and players, no use of school facilities and no practices in school uniforms or with school equipment.
This makes the camp prime time for teams to compete at a high level and continue to build team chemistry before taking a two-week break apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.