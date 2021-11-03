The KHSAA Cross Country Championships took place at Bourbon County Park in Paris over the weekend where local athletes competed both as teams and individuals.
Class A Girls 5k Run:
Murray High School #22 Score 636
Jade Green 23:58.28
Holly Green 27:02.95
Marlee Riddle 27:23.37
Meg Robinson 27:43.71
Madeline Howell 27:45.03
Cammy Smith 30:41.44
Class A Boys 5k Run:
Murray High School #22 Score 611
Guervenson Binfield-Smith 19:53.72
Luke Cross 20:11.26
Ben Cauley 21:59.40
Luke Tompkins 22:03.21
Wyatt Hampton 23:08.21
Cullen Larkin 23:14.02
Noble Kieffer 23:55.97
Class AA Girls 5k:Calloway County #9 Score 276
Reese Settle 20:44.52
Addison Jennings 21:31.68
Angie Emery 22:10.24
Bella Swain 22:30.60
Vayla Carlisle 23:08.58
Bella Norsworthy 23:27.21
Sadie Lilly 23:52.12
Class AA Boys 5k:Calloway County #9 Score 284
Daniel Puckett 17:04.56
Dominic Cashion 17:41.60
Landon McCartney 17:46.80
David Foote 18:49.75
Ezra Foote 20:21.61
Aiden Grooms 20:54.80
Landon Carter 21:31.01
Class AAA Girls 5kGraves County #35 Score 796
Emma Madding 22:36.25
Katie Adams 23:43.74
Audrey Lamb 23:58.83
Rhaea Mathis 24:26.21
Bailey Patterson 24:47.96
Riley Nolin 25:46.07
Kelsey Wilson 28:13.03
Class AAA Boys 5kGraves County #33 Score 806
Aaron Smith 18:48.91
Levi Dugger 19:08.30
Tray Madding 19:34.56
Logan Davis 19:38.83
Ryan Barnett 20:44.69
Richard Cole 20:54.43
Hayden Orr 22:13.17
McCracken County #21 Score 550
Jake Crittendon 18:26.63
Thomas Newton 18:24.24
Corbin Knight 18:25.03
Caleb Joyce 19:12.56
Jeremiah Grogan 19:40.65
Caleb McCurren 20:43.97
Class A Girls 5k Run Individuals Gabby Ault: 21:16.58 (St. Mary)
Miranda Gartner: 23:32.50 (St. Mary)
Aislynn Sullivan 26:00.81 (Community Christian)
Class A Boys 5k IndividualsMachi Davidson 19:59.37 (Livingston Central
Brandon Quigley 20:13.77 (St. Mary)
Chade Everett 20:50.06 (Fulton County)
Chance Gaston 22:05.36 (Christian Fellowship)
Alex Parks 22:14.02 (Livingston Central)
Jay Sipes 22:40.69 (Fulton County)
Elijah Goodman 23:47.38 (Hickman County)
Logan Griffiths 24:33.06 (Fulton County)
John Rey Major 25:46.60 (Fulton County)
Collin DeHart 29:54.31 (Fulton County)
Damon Schmidt 30:53.48 (Fulton County)
Class AA Boys 5k IndividualsLiam Black 18:41.76 (Paducah Tilghman)
Clayton Williams 19:10.82 (Paducah Tilghman)
William Dorsey 19:59.66 (Paducah Tilghman)
Aiden Forthman 21:31.04 (Paducah Tilghman)
Class AAA Girls 5k Individuals
Katelyn Ringstaff 22:45.68 (Marshall County)
Eden Sandlin 23:15.59 (Marshall County)
Leah Vincek 24:27.25 (Marshall County)
Elizabeth Barrett 25:42.63 (Marshall County)
Olivia Hibbs 28:00.34 (Marshall County)
Class AAA Boys 5k IndividualsEthan McCarty 18:40.18 (Marshall County)
Sawyer Collins 20:12.74 (Marshall County)
Walker Jones 20:39.19 (Marshall County)
Eli Rudd 20:51.39 (Marshall County)
Jett Sealock 21:08.40 (Marshall County)
Keiffer Siress 22:55.26 (Marshall County)
