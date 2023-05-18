Over the weekend, the Country Club of Paducah hosted the 2023 Independence Bank Western Kentucky Junior Championship, and concluded on Mother’s Day. Moms of competitors were invited to join in on the event, spending the day caddying for their child on the golf course.
Murray State commit Trey Wall and Marshall County’s CeCelia Ray won their respective divisions, taking home belts.
Heading into the final round, Wall entered the Boys 16-18 Division tied with River Stilley from Benton (IL) after an even-par 72. The two battled until the end, Stilley with three birdies in the last four holes to shoot a final round of 73. However, Wall held on and claimed the victory with another 72.
In the Girls 16-18 Division, Ray won by 14 shots. The Calvert City native dominated her division, concluding the first round in the dark and holding the lead until the end.
Christian County’s Landon Hunt won the Boys 13-15 Division, McCracken County’s Peyton Courtney won the Boys 11-12 Division, and the Boys 10 and Under finished with a bang as Max DeHaven and Mason Brown concluded with a one-hole playoff. Brown led after the first round shooting a 43. However, DeHaven clawed back, firing a 43 in the final round and winning the playoff against Brown.
For Girls 10-12, Mary Clayton Rodgers took home her fifth victory of the young 2023 season, firing a 2-over-par 38 in the final round. Parker Haddix finished behind in the division, leading going into Sunday with a 1-over-par round of 37.
Graves County’s Kylie Miller took home the Girls 9 and Under Division victory with a 98.
BOYS 16-181 — Trey Wall — 144; 2 — River Stilley — 145; 3 — Jaxson Malone — 157; 4 — Ryan Stokes — 158; 5 — Gabe Rottmann — 159; 6 — Jack Butts — 160; 7 — Aidan Hahn — 161; 8 — Trevor Cecil — 167; 9 — Luke Wilson — 168; 10 — Maddux O’Guinn — 173; 11 — Zack Grogan — 194; 12 — Noah Birney — 198
BOYS 13-151 — Landon Hunt — 156; 2 — Paxton Carter — 164; 3 — Dallas Vinson — 165; 4 — Brandon Adwell — 168; 5 — Ashton Gordon — 172; 6 — Hunter Riggs — 172; 7 — Jack Farmery — 174; 8 — Jacob Witherspoon — 179; 9 — Owen Weber — 186; 10 — Brently Gregory — 201; 11 — Evan Hack — 203; WD — Rowan LaFont — WD
BOYS 11-12 (9-HOLES)1 — Peyton Courtney — 84; 2 — Gage Norman — 88; 3 — Ethan Roark — 105
BOYS 10 AND UNDER (9-HOLES)1 — Max DeHaven — 88; 2 — Mason Brown — 88; 3 — Redick Johnson — 101; 4 — Brody Ray — 111; 5 — Henry Conville — 113
GIRLS 16-181 — CeCelia Ray — 180; 2 — Anna McCall Moore — 198; 3 — Addie Sullivan — 198; DQ — Avery Sullivan — DQ; DQ — Macy Saylor — DQ
GIRLS 10-12 (9-HOLES)1 — Mary Clayton Rodgers — 78; 2 — Parker Haddix — 81; 3 — Charlestyn Murphy — 106
GIRLS 9 AND UNDER (9-HOLES)1 — Kylie Miller — 98
