CeCelia Ray, Trey Wall

Over the weekend, Marshall County’s CeCelia Ray and Murray State University’s Trey Wall won their respective divisions during the 2023 Independence Bank Western Kentucky Junior Championship at the Country Club of Paducah.

 Photo courtesy of MacKenzie Peyton

Over the weekend, the Country Club of Paducah hosted the 2023 Independence Bank Western Kentucky Junior Championship, and concluded on Mother’s Day. Moms of competitors were invited to join in on the event, spending the day caddying for their child on the golf course.

Murray State commit Trey Wall and Marshall County’s CeCelia Ray won their respective divisions, taking home belts.

