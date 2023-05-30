Over the weekend, the Bluegrass Golf Tour continued at Drake Creek Golf Club. With many local young talents on the field, recognizable names came out with wins. Here are the results for Combo Regional No. 4.
BOYS 15-181 — Jack Butts — Paducah, KY — 2023 — 72-77--149 +5
2 — Peyton Toon — Paducah, KY — 2025 — 76-76--152 +8
3 — Dallas Vinson — Paducah, KY — 2026 — 76-78--154 +10
T4 — Jeremiah Foster — Marion, KY — 2024 — 80-77-157 +13
T4 — Paul Harris — Hanson, KY — 2024 — 79-78--157 +13
6 — Gavin Sheets — Madisonville, KY — 2024 — 79-81--160 +16
T7 — Andrew Riggers — Hopkinsville, KY — 2024 — 84-79--163 +19
T9 — Connor Newsom — Martin, TN — 2024 — 84-81--165 +21
T9 — Hayden Engler — Eddyville, KY — 2023 — 84-81--165 +21
T9 — Austin Crick — Madisonville, KY — 2024 — 82-83--165 +21
12 — Eli Brown — Metropolis, IL — 2026 — 87-81--168 +24
13 — Ike Miller — La Center, KY — 2026 — 87-85--172 +28
14 — Carter Quint — Brookport, IL — 2025 — 90-93--183 +39
15 — Kaden Bowles — Bardwell, KY — 2024 — 96-88--184 +40
16 — Jack Conway — Paducah, KY — 2026 — 98-96--194 +50
17 — Reed Jarvis — Murray, KY — 2026 — 100-98--198 +54
BOYS 12-141 — Rylan Jones — Elizabethtown, KY — 2027 — 77-78--155 +11
2 — Jack Farmery — Paducah, KY — 2027 — 80-79--159 +15
3 — Luke Totten — Louisville, KY — 2027 — 83-81--164 +20
4 — Jacob Manning — Louisville, KY — 2027 — 86-85--171 +27
5 — Jake Witherspoon — Madisonville, KY — 2028 — 90-83--173 +29
6 — Treyson Raymer — Hanson, KY — 2027 — 90-85--175 +31
7 — Evan Hack — Paducah, KY — 2028 — 93-88--181 +37
8 — Andrew Kimbro — Benton, KY — 2026 — 86-98--184 +40
GIRLS 15-181 — Katie Abernathy — Clinton, KY — 2025 — 83-81--164 +20
2 — Emerson Vaughn — Murray, KY — 2025 — 90-89--179 +35
3 — Lindsey Martin — Lawrenceburg, KY — 2025 — 95-86--181 +37
4 — Josie Welch — Johnston, City, IL — 2026 — 93-98--191 +47
GIRLS 14 & UNDER1 — Anna McCall-Moore — Paducah, KY — 2027 — 83-84--167 +23
2 — Brooklyn Cunningham — Benton, KY — 2028 — 94-86--180 +36
BOYS 11-12 (9-HOLES)1 — Miller Gregory — Paducah, KY — 2030 — 50-50--100 +28
BOYS 10 & UNDER (9-HOLE)1 — Peyton Courtney — Paducah, KY — 2031 — 37-37--74 +2
2 — Mason Brown — Ledbetter, KY — 2032 — 41-38--79 +7
GIRLS 13-18 (9-HOLE)1 — Alexandra Scharfenberger — Louisville, KY — 2028 — 44-54--98 +26
GIRLS 12 & UNDER (9-HOLE)1 — Emlie Miller — Mayfield, KY — 2030 — 38-42--80 +8
