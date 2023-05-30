Bluegrass Golf Tour

Over the weekend, the Bluegrass Golf Tour continued at Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter. With local talent loading the playing field, the weekend event led many young golfers to the top of their divisions. Pictured from left to right: Jeremiah Foster (T4), Peyton Toon (2), Jack Butts (1) and Dallas Vinson (3).

 Photo courtesy of Kelly Butts

Over the weekend, the Bluegrass Golf Tour continued at Drake Creek Golf Club. With many local young talents on the field, recognizable names came out with wins. Here are the results for Combo Regional No. 4.

BOYS 15-181 — Jack Butts — Paducah, KY — 2023 — 72-77--149 +5

