Over the weekend, the Bluegrass Golf Tour landed itself at Drake Creek and local youth talent shined brightly on the course. The two-day event consisted of golfers from Kentucky and Illinois, ages 10 and under to 18.
Par and Total Yardage By Division went as follows: Boys 15-18 (Par: 72, Distance: 6643, Rating: 71.2, and Slope: 132), Boys 12-14 (Par: 72, Distance: 6140, Rating: 69.0, and Slope: 127), Girls 15-18 (Par: 72, Distance: 5401, Rating: 70.5, and Slope: 124), Girls 14 and Under (Par: 72, Distance: 5072, Rating: 68.5, and Slope: 120), Boys 13-18 9-Hole (Par: 72, Distance: 6140, Rating: 69.0, and Slope: 127), Boys 10 and Under 9-Hole (Par: 72, Distance: 4823, Rating: 64.1, and Slope: 116), and Girls 12 and Under 9-Hole (Par: 72, Distance: 4823, Rating: 68.5, and Slope: 120).
Results for Boys 15-18
1 — — Hunter Reynolds — Cadiz, KY — 2023 — 75-71--146 +2
2 — — River Stilley — Benton, IL — 2025 — 75-72--142 +3
3 — — Jack Butts — Paducah, KY — 2023 — 74-76--150 +6
4 — — Harrison Sallee — Calhoun, KY — 2022 — 75-77--152 +8
5 — — Rafe Blankenship — Scottsville, KY — 2023 — 70-86---156 +12
6 — — Peyton Toon — Paducah, KY — 2025 — 79-79--158 +14
7 — — Aidan Hahn — Paducah, KY — 2024 — 79-81--160 +16
8 — — Haydon Reynolds — Cadiz, KY — 2025 — 88-79--167 +23
T9 — — Hayden Engler — Eddyville, KY — 2023 — 82-86--168 +24
T9 — — Micah Koenecke — Murray, KY — 2024 — 82-86--168 +24
11 — — Alec Rudy — Paducah, KY — 2023 — 88-83--171 +27
T12 — — Luke Wilson — Paducah, KY — 2024 — 85-87--172 +28
T12 — — Ty Butts — Cadiz, KY — 2023 — 89-83--172 +28
Boys 12-14:
1 — — Dallas Vinson — Paducah, KY — 2026 — 78-84--162 +18
2 — — Abe Morris — Mayfield, KY — 2027 — 100-101--201 +57
3 — — Ty Mueller — Paducah, KY — 2027 — 108-101--209 +65
Girls 15-18:
1 — — Baylee Kelley — Marion, IL — 2022 — 78-88--166 +22
2 — — Abby-Grave Forbes — Russellville, KY — 2023 --87-82--169 +25
3 — — Alyssa Paul — Salem, IL — 2024 — 93-92--185 +41
4 — — Alyssa Dawson — Benton, IL — 2023 — 101-95--196 +52
Girls 14 and Under:
1 — — Anna McCall-Moore — Paducah, KY — 2027 — 87-87--174 +30
Boys 13-18 9-Hole:
1 — — JT Loy — Columbia, KY — 2026 — 47-46--93 +21
Boys 10 and Under 9-Hole:
1 — — Peyton Courtney — Paducah, KY — 2031 — 40-39--79 +7
2 — — Gage Norman — Benton, KY — 2029 — 42-41--83 +11
3 — — Nick Shelbourne — Paducah, KY — 2031 — 44-42--86 +14
Girls 12 and Under 9-Hole:
1 — — Emlie Miller — Mayfield, KY — 2030 — 44-46--90 +18
2 — — Brooklyn Cunningham — Benton, KY — 2028 — 45-48--93 +21
3 — — Charlee Murphy — Benton, KY — 2029 — 48-52--100 +28
4 — — Kylie Miller — Mayfield, KY — 2032 — 63-54--117 +45
