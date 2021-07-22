The Bluegrass Golf Tour continued on Emma Talley’s home course at Princeton Golf Club on Tuesday, with local talent finishing at the top of the leaderboard.
The event had 14 area participants competing against golfers from the Bluegrass state to two young men from St. Augustine, Florida.
The one-round event began early Tuesday with a start time at 8 a.m. and ran through 9 a.m. with participants starting at the No. 1 tee and ending at No. 18.
Talents from McCracken County and St. Mary high schools were highlighted, with Ellie Roof, Rachel Hagan and Palmer Sims all earning top-three finishes. In addition, Roof and Hagan won their respective divisions. Sims finished in third behind the two Florida participants, Carter and Cameron Abitabilo.
While Roof and Hagan were the only participants in their divisions, Roof (Girls 15-18) turned in 73 and Hagan (Girls 14 & Under) an 84. For Girls 12 & Under, Anna McCall Moore finished with a 43 in nine holes. Charlee Murphy turned in a 49 for second in the 12U division.
For Boys 15-18, Sims and Austin Crick turned in 82s. The difference-maker was Sims’ 41-41 over Crick’s 43-39. Hayden Engler finished in fifth with an 85 in the division.
In addition to Crick, Princeton’s Camden McGregor finished in seventh with a 96, Ryan Hammett finished in ninth with a 104, and Cannon Littlejohn finished 10th with a 117.
Murray’s Tucker Blane finished in eighth in the Boys 15-18 division. Blane turned in a 101 in the event.
Princeton’s success continued with Collin Whittington turning in an 86 in Boys 12-14. Jacob McDaniels finished with a 45 on nine-holes in the Boys 11-12 division in his hometown event.
Paducah’s Peyton Courtney took home the first-place win for Boys 10 & Under with a 42 in nine holes.
The Junior Series will continue through October with events scattered throughout Kentucky. In addition, Sims, Blane, Hagan, Moore, Roof and Engler will participate in the Cullan Brown Invitational today and Friday.
Scores:
BOYS 15-18
Carter Abitabilo 40-37-77
Cameron Abitabilo 44-37-81
Palmer Sims 41-41-82
Austin Crick 43-39-82
Hayden Engler 44-41-85
Evan Pyle 44-45-89
Camden McGregor 48-48-96
Tucker Blane 51-50-101
Ryan Hammett 53-51 104
Cannon Littlejohn 60-57-117
BOYS 12-14
Collin Whittington 44-42-86
GIRLS 15-18
Ellie Roof 35-38-73
GIRLS 14 & Under
Rachel Hagan 40-44-84
BOYS 11-12 (9 Holes)
Jacob McDaniels 45
Owen Letcher 50
Chase Scott 62
BOYS 10 & Under (9 Holes)
Peyton Courtney 42
GIRLS 12 & Under (9 Holes)
Anna McCall Moore 43
Charlee Murphy 49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.