The McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman, and Community Christian Academy girls and boys swimming teams competed at the Rick Cohn Invitational hosted by Hopkinsville High School on Saturday, Nov. 13.
McCracken County High School’s girls team took 5th place, McCracken County High School’s boys took 1st place, Paducah Tilghman High School’s girls landed in 10th place, Paducah Tilghman High School’s boys also took 10th place.
Community Christian Academy girls tied for 11th place.
Standout athletes• Justice Beard, a junior at McCracken County, got 1st in the 200 free and 1st in the 500 free.
• Kaleb Suitor, a sophomore at McCracken County, got 1st in the 200 free and 1st in the 100 fly.
• Grant Stoerger, a junior at McCracken County, got 1st in the 50 free and 3rd in the 100 fly.
• Ian Ballard, a junior at McCracken County, got 2nd in the 50 free and 5th in the 100 fly.
• Corbin Knight, a sophomore at McCracken County, got 4th in the 100 free and 3rd in the 100 breast.
• Madison Patel, a junior at Tilghman, got 1st in the 50 free and 1st in the 100 back.
• Leon dos Remedios, a junior at Tilghman, got 2nd in the 200 free and 2nd in the 100 fly.
• Mickayla Abner, a senior at Community Christian Academy, got 3rd in the 100 free and 1st in the 100 breast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.