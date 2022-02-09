The First Region Swim Tournament took place on Sunday, Feb. 6 with athletes from McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman and Community Christian Academy all competing locally. Other local schools including Marshall County and Murray also competed in the event. The Murray boys and girls swim teams claimed the first place trophies for the second year in a row.
Tilghman junior Madison Patel qualified for state in the 50 Free and 100 Back events where she claimed first place in both.
McCracken County qualifiers:
Sophomore Kaleb Suitor qualified for state in four events including the 100 Fly, 100 Back, 200 Free Relay and 400 Free Relay. He took first place in both the 100 Fly and 100 Back on Sunday.
Junior Justice Beard qualified for the 200 and 500 Free, placing second in both in the regional meet.
Junior Ian Ballard qualified for three events, the 50 Free, 200 Free Relay and 400 Free Relay. He took second place in all three events.
Sophomore Corbin Knight took second place in the 200 and 400 Free Relay which qualified him for state for both events.
Brandon Dowd qualified in the 200 Free Relay with a second place finish while Jake Stephens did the same but in the 400 Free Relay.
Others that competed in the weekend’s events were Tilghman seventh grader Emma Haus, CCA senior Mickayla Abner and McCracken County’s Riley Massey, Emma Halstead, Hadley Martin, Emely Martinez and Dillan Wunch.
