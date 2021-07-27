The 2021 American Water Ski Association (AWSA) Southern Regional Water Ski Championships was hosted this past weekend by Rodgers Ski Lake in Greenwood, South Carolina.
More than 300 of the top skiers from the seven states of the AWSA Southern Water Ski Region competed for placement in slalom, tricks, and jumps.
The seven states consisted of skiers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
The local competition team, The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts, qualified seven skiers for this event, with four competing. Two of the four competitors call Paducah home — Mallory Williams, 14, and Dr. Carl Marquess, 67.
Both Williams and Marquess had outstanding performances in their respective divisions and events.
Williams skied in her first-ever regional championship in the Girls 2 Division. She placed third in both slalom and tricks, accomplishing an outstanding feat of medaling in both events.
Marquess, a competitive skier for more than 40 years, competed in the Men 7 division. He had his best-ever Regionals performance in the slalom, rounding the No. 2 buoy at 35 feet off — round length of 40 feet, 32-mph. His performance in the event landed him a sixth-place finished. He also excelled with an exciting tricks performance, earning third in the event.
Both Marquess and Williams have now qualified for the Nationals on Aug. 8-14 in Wilmington, Illinois.
